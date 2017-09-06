Karisma Kapoor's Work Diaries Will Make You Very, Very Jealous Karisma Kapoor is busy working in Goa. Yes, Goa.

In @rahulmishra_7 #whiteisright#comfortchic#goa#workdiaries A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 6, 2017 at 5:13am PDT



Kareena Kapoor is busy filming Veerey Di Wedding in New Delhi while her sister Karisma Kapoor is busy working too, miles away in Goa. If only work place could be so scenic and awesome! Karisma Kapoor was last seen 2012'sand hasn't announced her next film yet. But the actress has walked the ramp for several designers at A-list fashion shows, modeled for designer's collections and made several advertisements too. Karisma also told news agency IANS that she's too busy with her family to plan her comeback . "I haven't decided to come back onscreen yet. Right now I'm very busy with my family," she had said last year. Karisma Kapoor is divorced from Sunjay Kapoor with whom she has two children Samiera and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.Check out what work means for Karisma Kapoor here.In the Nineties, Karisma starred in hit films likeandwith Govinda,with Shah Rukh Khan,opposite Salman Khan. She took a break from acting after starring in 2006 film, c0-starring Akshay Kumar and Ameesha Patel. She returned to the big screen in reincarnation drama filmopposite Rajneesh Duggal.Karisma Kapoor is the elder daughter of actor couple Babita and Randhir Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor, who is married to Saif Ali Khan, is her younger sister. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Armaan and Adaar Jain are her cousins.(With inputs from IANS)