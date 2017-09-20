Kareena, Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding Instagram Hacked By Man Claiming To Be Pakistani

The shoot for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar's much-talked about movie Veere Di Wedding is underway in Delhi and the star cast is having a great time on the sets of the film. The makers of Veere Di Wedding created an official account on social media in order to keep everyone posted on the latest happenings at the sets of the movie. However, they noticed something was amiss from their Instagram account on Friday. According to a report in mid-day, makers of Veere Di Wedding realized that the profile image of their Instagram account had been changed to a sketch of a monkey and the description read, "I am paki papu bhai (sic)" along with a Pakistan flag emoticon.
Talking to mid-day, a member of the film's digital promotion team said, "We had noticed the development and others had also informed us about it. We immediately reported the hacking to the Instagram headquarters in Mumbai and retrieved [control of the account]. It was hacked for about 90 minutes, allegedly by a resident claiming to be Pakistani."
The member added that the hacker said he would return the account only if he got a role in Veere Di Wedding. "He went live and spoke mainly in Arabic, announcing that he'd return the account if the producers gave him a role in the film," mid-day quoted a member of the film's digital promotion team as saying.
The social-networking company retrieved the account and traced the hacker's origin to the neighbouring country, reported mid-day.
Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, is Kareena Kapoor Khan's first film post pregnancy.
Last week, a video was posted on Veere Di Wedding Twitter account which featured the Chameli actress, who was seen clarifying that her nine-month-old son Taimur will not be a part of the movie as the producers couldn't afford both.
See the video here:
HEARTBREAK ALERT. #TaimurAliKhan isn't a part of #VeereDiWedding confirms #KareenaKapoorKhan!@balajimotionpic@Nikhil_Dwivedi@RheaKapoorpic.twitter.com/VTrR7kHqNp— Veere Di Wedding (@vdwthefilm) September 14, 2017
The shoot of Veere Di Wedding began earlier this month and the film is scheduled for release next year.