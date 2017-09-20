Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Plans: With Family Or Veere Di Wedding?

Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her first child with Saif Ali Khan - baby boy named Taimur - in December last year. February onwards she was spotted frequenting the gym and it was reported that she was following a strict work-out regime to lost the post pregnancy weight. She had to join the sets of her much talked about film Veere Di Wedding after all. Kareena made her debut on the sets of Veere Di Wedding in Delhi earlier this month, where she was also accompanied by Taimur. Kareena, who has spoken about the importance of balancing her personal life and professional commitments, recently opened up about her Diwali plans with Taimur, who will celebrate the festival for the first time this year.
Highlights
The wedding drama, a substantial chunk of which is being shot in Delhi, will wrap the Delhi schedule ahead of the festival and that's how Kareena is looking forward to be with her family on Diwali. "We will be finishing our Delhi schedule a few days before Diwali, so I will be spending time with my family. Work is a priority but family is very important to me," she told news agency IANS.
This Diwali will be extra special with Taimur joining the festivities and Kareena said that she has special plans for her baby boy: "I'm sure (he) will enjoy the family gatherings. Apart from getting him goodies and gifts for the season, I would love to play dress-up with him and get him into the most adorable traditional outfits." Taimur, who will celebrate his first birthday in December this year, is also a big foodie like his parents, revealed Kareena. "He is a fan of Indian sweets. So, I am sure he would have a fun time trying the very many festive specialties," she added.
After Taimur was born, Kareena was often spotted hanging out with her friends and attending brunch parties minus Taimur. The actress was criticised on Twitter for appearing to have "abandoned" Taimur but she dealt with the trolls like a boss. This is how Kareena shut the trolls up in her interview with mid-day: "Going out with friends doesn't make me any less of a good mother. Motherhood doesn't mean a woman must give up on herself. It's easy to see a photograph of me and jump to conclusions, but people don't know my equation with my child. We are capable of multitasking."
Kareena is a great example of "multitasking", actually. Remember how Taimur adorable dropped by on the sets of an advert, which Kareena was shooting for?
Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, and is expected to hit theatres next year.