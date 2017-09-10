Kareena Kapoor Khan Flies Home From Veere Di Wedding Shoot With Baby Taimur. See Pics

It appears Kareena Kapoor Khan may have to be shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi for the schedule of her new film Veere Di Wedding. The actress was briefly in the capital to kick-start the shooting of the wedding drama and accompanying her was her eight-month-old son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, who will complete a year this December. The Royal duo touched down in Mumbai on Saturday and the paps were so happy to have them back in the city! Flash bulbs popped as Taimur, who was perched on her mother's arms, was escorted safely to the car. Taimur, who appeared to have been upset by the presence of the shutterbugs recently, was busy being simply adorable this time. Baby Taimur is still only getting accustomed to the attention received by a star kid. Kareena and actor Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 and Taimur is their first child together.
Taimur is always happy to travel with his mother but had no smile for the cameras while flying out to Delhi last month - he did not particularly enjoy the public attention at the airport.
This is not the first time Taimur has accompanied his mother to work. Last month, Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma were busy shooting an advert when Taimur dropped by on sets, directly placing himself on his favourite lap in the world. Karisma's children - daughter Samiera and son Kiaan - also arrived from school.
Veere Di Wedding is Kareena's first movie after she welcomed Taimur. Co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, the movie is being directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Sonam's sister Rhea.
Kareena, who has been following a strict work-out regime to lose post pregnancy weight, also recently featured on the cover of Filmfare's September issue - her first since Taimur was born.