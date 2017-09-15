Kareena Kapoor And Baby Taimur In A Film? Sorry Folks, Budget Doesn't Allow

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar are having a lot of fun on the sets of their much-talked about movie Veere Di Weddingand the regular updates shared on the film's official Instagram account are proof. The Shashanka Ghosh- directed film is Kareena's first project post pregnancy and her fans have been wondering if her nine-month-old son Taimur will also feature in the movie. The makers of the film, in an attempt to clear the rumours doing the rounds, posted a video in which Kareena is seen clarifying that 'Taimur isn't the film but his mother is.' "You can't have both. Rhea (producer) can't afford both. It is either me or him," says the 36-year-old actress. In the background Rhea Kapoor adds, "It is out of my budget."
Kareena Kapoor Khan also added that they are having a 'lot of fun' on the sets of Veere Di Wedding.
See the video posted by the makers of Veere Di Wedding here:
The shooting for Veere Di Wedding started earlier this month. On Day 1, Sonam Kapoor delighted everyone by posting selfies with each of her co-star - Kareena, Swara and Wake Up Sid actress Shikha Talsania.
Here are some pictures from the sets of Veere Di Wedding.
Rhea Kapoor shared a video of Kareena in which she was seen getting ready in her vanity van and the actress expressed her excitement. "Were finally here, getting ready. We are very, very excited to finally be back on the sets Obviously, everyone knows which film I'm talking about," she said. Rhea then interrupted her by saying: "She's talking about Veere Di Wedding. If everyone doesn't know that then it's a big disaster. Everyone knows but everyone wants to know where Taimur is... he's in the hotel." "She's the producer. Rhea Kapoor. After this film she will be known as the biggest female producer in the country." The video ends with Kareena saying: "Also, we're missing Anil Kapoor," Kareena added.
Veere Di Wedding is scheduled for release next year.