Karanvir Bohra's Twins Were The Stars At This Family Wedding. See Cute Pics

Highlights
- Bella and Vienna, dressed in pink lehenga, stole the limelight
- It was Teejay's brother's wedding
- Bella and Vienna were born in October last year
Here are the pictures from Bella and Vienna's Mexico diaries.
This seems like a picture out of a dream for me - walking on a wooden bridge, towards the beach, with my children and the man I love, on a beautiful sunny day. I pray that life remains this happy always. I think we need these kinds of pictures to remind us when life gets tough, that happiness is just around the corner. And no matter what life throws at you, everything is okay, as long as you have your family with you. Speaking of family, it's my brother's wedding day - we should get going! #minky2017 #Mexico2017
The baby girls also have an Instagram page dedicated to them, which is managed by Teejay. A look at their feed, will surely make your day. The Instagram page, named 'twinbabydiaries,' has over 1.5 lakh followers.
Bella and Vienna were born in October last year in Vancouver, Canada, where Teejay's parents stay. Soon after returning to India, the babies got busy meeting Karanvir and Teejay's friends from the industry.
Of fatherhood, Karanvir earlier told news agency IANS, "The only evolution that has happened in me is that I have become more responsible. Responsibility comes when children come into your life." Karanvir and Teejay have been married for over 10 years now. Teejay is a former model, VJ.
Karanvir Bohra has been a part of television shows Shararat, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? and Naagin 2. He currently hosts India's Best Judwaa.