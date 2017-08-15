Karan Johar's Next To Have A Connection With Twins Yash And Roohi Karan Johar became a father to twins Yash and Roohi, last February

Share EMAIL PRINT Karan Johar with one of his kids outside a Mumbai hospital New Delhi: Highlights "It would explicitly portray my of excitement," says Karan Johar KJo shared the first picture of Roohi and Yash on social media last week "Not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent," KJo earlier said Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and his last release was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. "It's not that I will make parental film but there would be layers in my next film that would actually explicitly portray my humongous level of excitement for having Yash and Roohi," Karan Johar, 45, told PTI. Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in February but were brought home a month later due to their premature birth.



last week on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. "6 months old today," he captioned his post, adding a heart emoticon.

6 months old today....#roohiandyash #happyrakshabandhan #lovesofmylife A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:56am PDT



Roohi is a rearrangement of his mother Hiroo's name while Yash is named after his late father, filmmaker Yash Johar.



Karan Johar is blessed to have Roohi and Yash in his life but says he's not going to be a 'hysterical, hyper parent,' he told IANS some months ago. "I am playing both mother and father in this dynamic, so I have a double role to play and for me, it's even more daunting. I have told myself that I am not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent because I see so many of them around me and specially leading actresses who become mothers. From leading actresses, they become paranoid parents," adding that they are the finest Dharma productions, 'literally and otherwise.'



(With PTI and IANS inputs)



Filmmaker Karan Johar, who became a father to twins Yash and Roohi, last February, said that his next film would relate to his 'excitement' of having his kids, reports news agency PTI. Karan has made blockbuster films likeand his last release was. "It's not that I will make parental film but there would be layers in my next film that would actually explicitly portray my humongous level of excitement for having Yash and Roohi," Karan Johar, 45, told PTI. Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in February but were brought home a month later due to their premature birth. Karan Johar shared the first picture of Roohi and Yash on social media last week on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. "6 months old today," he captioned his post, adding a heart emoticon.Roohi is a rearrangement of his mother Hiroo's name while Yash is named after his late father, filmmaker Yash Johar.Karan Johar is blessed to have Roohi and Yash in his life but says he's not going to be a 'hysterical, hyper parent,' he told IANS some months ago. "I am playing both mother and father in this dynamic, so I have a double role to play and for me, it's even more daunting. I have told myself that I am not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent because I see so many of them around me and specially leading actresses who become mothers. From leading actresses, they become paranoid parents," adding that they are the finest Dharma productions, 'literally and otherwise.'(With PTI and IANS inputs)