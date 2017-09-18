Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Pic All Set To Go Viral

Thursday is far away but the mood is already throwback on Karan Johar's Instagram. The 45-year-old filmmaker was delighted to have chanced upon a photograph featuring himself and his long-time industry ally - actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. He could not help but share it on his own account, describing it as a "lovely throwback picture." Kareena and Karan look visibly younger in the blast from the past and must have been clicked at a party. Their expressions are proof that a great time was being had at the gathering - this is what we mean smiling ear-to-ear - like literally. Take a look at Karan Johar and Kareena from an 'Old Is Gold' collection.
Karan Johar has a soft spot for throwback memories, which often find place on his social media accounts and they are always a delight, we must say. Last month, he was on a flashback spree and filled up his Instagram with archived moments featuring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. Our personal favourite was the one with Aditya Chopra.
The latest throwback picture on Karan Johar's feed could be before or after they briefly avoided each other during 2003 movie Kal Ho Naa Ho 's release - it was produced by Karan's Dharma Productions. Kareena was offered the role finally played by Preity Zinta, for which she demanded that her fee be matched with Shah Rukh Khan's. "Kareena and I didn't speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she's a decade younger than me," Karan wrote in his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy.
Karan Johar has directed Kareena only once - in 2001's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. However, earlier this year it was speculated that the filmmaker has approached Kareena for starring in an upcoming rom-com but nothing has been officially announced yet.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for Veere Di Wedding, her first movie after she welcomed Taimur. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is expected to hit screens next year.