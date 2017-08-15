Karan Johar Doesn't Want To Direct Aamir Khan Yet. Here's Why "I don't want to be the one who gave him the bad film... I'm over-nervous," said Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for casting the creme-de-la-creme of Bollywood stars in his films, is yet to direct Aamir Khan . Of the three big Bollywood Khans, Shah Rukh is Karan Johar's go-to guy, we know that, and it is in the first Shah Rukh-Karan collaboration that Salman made a lovely guest appearance. Several successful Bollywood years later, the 45-year-old filmmaker is looking forward to direct thestar but appears to be in dilemma. "I don't want to be the one who gave him the bad film... I'm over-nervous," Karan Johar told news agency PTI. Yes, it is true that Aamir Khan hasn't witnessed a box office dud since 2001's(let's exclude, c'mon).Karan, who referred to Aamir as "the most intelligent cinematic mind" in Bollywood, is reportedly in search of THE project which is yet to come their way. Meanwhile, Karan said his next film will be dedicated to his twins Roohi and Yash.It is safe to say that Aamir is that one-third of the Khan trio , whose films are both critically acclaimed and big box office successes - ranging fromto the last year's record-breaking. And Aamir only makes one film a year or even less sometimes.released in India in December and made it to the Chinese theatres this year, taking the overall collection figure close to the unimaginable Rs 2000 crore mark. "The Chinese market has not opened for any other actor the way it has for Aamir. For them, Indian movies means Aamir Khan," trade analyst Komal Nahta had told NDTV.com. China fell in love with Aamir after he made his debut in the country with 2014'sHope these two work something out after Aamir is done with, in which he co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He will also has an extended cameo of sorts in this year's, which he produces. Meanwhile, Aamir has appeared on Karan Johar's talk showtwice - first time in 2013's Season 4 and then in the next season last year (With PTI inputs)