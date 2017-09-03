Kapil Sharma's Version Of 'Truth' Behind Cancelled Shoots: Am I Stupid To Make Superstars Wait? "Am I stupid to cancel 5 shoots and make superstars wait. What pleasure will I get in doing this? Why will I give excuses and my reputation in the industry," said Kapil Sharma

Did Kapil Sharma just deny that stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and the latest being Ajay Devgn , arrived on the sets ofbut had to leave because the show host's no-show? Kapil has had his fair share of headline space on and off for a while for reportedly cancelling shoots after failing to appear on sets in time because of ill health, something which has partially been corroborated by Ajay Devgn who was supposed to appear on Kapil's show along with the team of his new film Days after it was revealed that Kapil's show will not have fresh episodes shot , the show host dismissed reports of having made guests wait on his show, however, admitting that he's not keeping well. In an interview with Times Of India , he said: "Am I stupid to cancel 5 shoots and make superstars wait. What pleasure will I get in doing this? Why will I give excuses and my reputation in the industry."It was only last week when Ajay spoke to IANS, saying he'll ask Kapil why he did not turn up on sets for a scheduled shoot. "We left because he hadn't reached. When I will talk to him next, I will get to know the reason," The shooting with Teamwas for an episode to be aired last month. Earlier, Kapil Sharma reportedly also did not make it to shoots with the cast ofandBoth the reputation of Kapil Sharma and his show went for a toss following his fight with former colleague Sunil Grover. Kapil was allegedly inebriated during a flight back from Melbourne and assaulted and abused Sunil during a mid-air altercation. Reacting to rumours of alcoholism and his reported star-like tantrums, the TV personality told TOI : "Those who are saying I am not able to handle my stardom, can't deal with my success."Kapil also finally opened up about keeping unwell, saying he's under treatment for suffering from anxiety. "Doctors have advised me to rest and I am thankful that the channel has been very cooperative with me. I am suffering from weakness and anxiety and getting treated for it. I will be back soon in full form. I am right now in hospital," he told TOI . Kapil Sharma has reportedly been under immense stress following the dipping TRP ratings of his show.It was on Thursday when a spokesperson of the show confirmed Kapil's show will continue to be have the usual slot on Sony but will only air repeat shows till the host is back on his feet. "Kapil has been under the weather for some time now, due to which we have mutually agreed to take a short break. However, once Kapil has recovered completely, we will start shooting once again. We value our relationship with Kapil and wish him a speedy recovery," the spokesperson was quoted by IANS as saying.Chandan Prabhakar, comedian Bharti Singh and her fiance Harsh Limbachiyaa, Kiku Sharda are currently part of. Archana Puran Singh has recently replaced series regular Navjot Singh Sidhu while Upasna Singh has quit to join The Drama Company , headlined by Kapil's rival Krushna Abhishek.