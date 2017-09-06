Kapil Sharma's Show Goes Off Air Temporarily. Here's Kiku Sharda's Next Move After Kapil Sharma's embattled show went off air temporarily, his co-star Kiku Sharda has collaborated with veteran comedian Johnny Lever for his new sitcom Partner

Kiku Sharda and Kapil Sharma on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "Kapil's show is on a break because of his health issues," said Kiku Kiku will start shooting for his new show in mid-September Kapil's show will run on allotted slot but with old episodes Partner, reports news agency IANS. The decision to give Kapil a short break from the show was confirmed last week, owing to his deteriorated health conditions. However, the show would continue to have the usual slot on Sony but will only air repeat shows till the host is back. Of his new stint,



After Kapil Sharma's embattled show went off air temporarily , his co-star Kiku Sharda has collaborated with veteran comedian Johnny Lever for his new sitcom, reports news agency IANS. The decision to give Kapil a short break from the show was confirmed last week, owing to his deteriorated health conditions. However, the show would continue to have the usual slot on Sony but will only air repeat shows till the host is back. Of his new stint, Kiku Sharda told IANS, "Right now for some weeks I plan to take it easy. But in mid-September I start shooting for my new show for SAB TV. I was supposed to do this new show alongside Kapil's show. But now I will shoot only for the SAB TV show."Kiku Sharda was best-known to play Santosh and Bachcha Yadav on Kapil's show. After Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar left the show due to an alleged fight with Kapil Sharma last April, Kiku Sharda decided to stay back. Confirming the decision to temporarily pull Kapil Sharma's show off air, Kiku Sharda told IANS, "Yes,is on a break because of Kapil's health issues."Months ago, Kapil Sharma's show was accused of plagiarism . Stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly alleged that some segments of the show, featuring Kiku Sharda, were 'lifted' from his script. However, Kiku Sharda denied the charges.The viewership ofdipped enormously after Sunil Grover, who played Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku, quit the show. Kapil is accused of hitting Sunil on a flight from Melbourne, after getting drunk.Meanwhile, in the last couple of months, news of Kapil's no-show on the sets made headlines . Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Ajay Devgn, who came to promote their respective films, had to leave without shooting.(With IANS inputs)