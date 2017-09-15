Kapil Sharma Fans, Good News. Shooting May Resume Soon

Several people were disappointed when The Kapil Sharma Show was taken off air earlier this month following Kapil Sharma's ill health. However, we have some good news for all the fans. A report in Indian Express states that the shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show is set to resume soon. A source close to the star has told Indian Express that Kapil Sharma is 'totally fit now' and the show might resume from October. "Kapil should be back from Bengaluru soon and by next month, The Kapil Sharma Show will be on floors again," Indian Express quoted the source as saying. Kapil Sharma is currently in Bengaluru at an Ayurveda clinic for complete detoxification.
Highlights
- The Kapil Sharma Show was taken off air earlier this month
- "Kapil Sharma is totally fit now," said a source
- "By next month, The Kapil Sharma Show will be on floors again," source
Kapil Sharma made headlines after he cancelled several shoots of his show due to his deteriorating health condition. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and Ajay Devgn, who had arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their respective films, had to leave without shooting.
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, like many other fans, expressed her disappointment when The Kapil Sharma Show was pulled off air. In an interview with DNA, Lata Mangeshkar said, "He brought so much happiness and laughter into every home. It's truly disappointing to hear that his show is no longer going to be telecast." She also wished him a speedy recovery.
Kapil Sharma, who is known to admire Lata Mangeshkar, responded, "I want Lata didi to know that the show is coming back stronger than ever. I am here at an Ayurveda clinic for 40 days of healing. I am already feeling the change in me. I promise I will come back stronger than ever."
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kapil talked about the ongoing debate regarding his show, health and fight with his former co-star Sunil Grover. "Main thoda phisal gaya ttha. Abb sambhal gaya hoon (I slipped now I've regained composure)," Bollywood Hungama quoted him as saying. "I admit there was a problem. And I've paid a heavy price for it," he added.
On Thursday, it was reported that Kapil Sharma and his fiancee Ginni Chatrath have parted ways and a female co-star is to be blamed for the break-up.
"This team member has been working against Kapil's interests all the time. But he refuses to hear a word against her. He is so emotional that he won't accept that someone so close to him can betray him and work against his interests," DNA quoted a source as saying.
Kapil Sharma announced that he was dating Ginni Chatrath in March this year with a tweet that read, "Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:)"
Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:) pic.twitter.com/IqB6VKauM5— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017
There's no confirmation from Kapil Sharma on his reported break-up but we are glad to know that The Kapil Sharma Show might be back soon.