'Kapil Sharma Didn't Keep Team Mubarakan Waiting,' Says Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor has rubbished reports that suggested that the team of Mubarakan was kept waiting on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for four hours. In a tweet, the 32-year-old actor clarified and wrote: "He didn't keep us waiting. He unfortunately fell sick. The #Mubarakan team wishes @KapilSharmaK9 gets well soon & keeps making us smile." On Thursday, it was reported that the comedian failed it to make it to shoot on Wednesday and Team Mubarakan had to leave. "The shoot was scheduled to begin around 5.30 pm. But as Kapil had not come till then, we made some calls and it was then we were told that he is not keeping well but will try to come in for the shoot as soon as possible. But till 10 pm when he did not turn up, everyone decided that they shall leave after waiting for over four hours," Indian Express quoted a source as saying.
He didn't keep us waiting he unfortunately fell sick...the #Mubarakan team wishes @KapilSharmaK9 gets well soon & keeps making us smile... https://t.co/WIwweIY8MF— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 21, 2017
Last week, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma had to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal. However, they had to leave without shooting for the episode. It was reported that Kapil Sharma had collapsed on the sets and was rushed to the hospital.
The cast of Guesy Iin London also reportedly left the show mid-way as Kapil's health deteriorated.
A source told Hindustan Times that Kapil Sharma is under a lot of stress due to the arrival of his rival Krushna Abhishek's show The Drama Company on the same channel. Kapil's former creative director Preeti Simoes and co-star Ali Asgar have joined the show.