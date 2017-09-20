Kangana Ranaut's Simran Box Office Won't Change Budget Of Manikarnika, Says Producer "These stories are completely untrue," said Manikarnika producer

Kangana Ranaut never stops trending and it's also because of the speculation reports which she or her films feature in. On Wednesday, both Kangana and her next movie Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi resurfaced in headlines after it was reported that the budget of the film was being slashed in light of's lukewarm response at the box office.is expected to have a "landing budget" of Rs 80 crore, which was assigned estimatingwould fetch some Rs 20 crore in the opening weekend, stated a Bollywood Hungama report. But Simran's box office collections recorded a little over Rs 10 crore on Monday, which is in three days (reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh).Kamal Jain of Zee Studios, who is producing the film, dismissed the rumours sayingwas a bigger dud at the box office thanbut that did not deter the team from going ahead with which went on floors during the release of the Vishal Bharadwaj-directed war drama. Kangana co-starred with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in. "These stories are completely untrue. We have not reduced the budget at all and nor do we plan to in the future. I can't reveal the budget but to put aside the rumours, when we started the film, it was immediately after the failure of Rangoon which was also an expensive period film," Mr Jain told Bollywood Hungama Kamal Jain also revealed that he's confident aboutbecause it is backed by a tea of National Award-winners - KV Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote scripts for movies likeand, have come on board the project and Prasoon Joshi joins in for the lyrics and additional screenplay. "I always wanted to make this film with the best technician and talent because the subject needs huge talent," he told Bollywood Hungama Kangana Ranaut has trained extensively in horse-riding and sword-fighting for Manikarnika and will undergo physical transformation for playing the protagonist - Rani Laxmibai. Kangana is also expected to visit Ranchi to prep for her role: "The prep is restricted to the material like photographs and letters. I saw a lot of things here. I will be going to Jhansi and other places for research," she had told IANS.Kangana Ranaut played a Gujarati divorcee in her latest release, which is struggling to make it to the Rs 20 crore mark.