Kangana Ranaut's Name Was Suggested For Writing Credits By Simran Writer, Claims Actress

Finally we hear from Kangana Ranaut about the controversy over the writing credits of her upcoming movie, the trailer of which released on Tuesday. At the trailer launch, the 30-year-old actress dismissed actual writer Apurva Asrani 's claims that she's been unduly credited for 'additional story, screenplay and dialogue' in typically Kangana style. The actress also claimed that it was in fact Mr Asrani who suggested Kangana to take additional credits for the script, reported IANS. "First of all I want to make it clear that there are no dues pending. Somehow people make it look like Apurva has not been given his credit, that is not true. We made the contract exactly the way he wanted it to be, in fact, Apurva is the one who suggested me to take additional credit for dialogue writing. So we made the contract that way," news agency IANS quoted Kangana as saying.Earlier this year, Mr Asrani posted a lengthy Facebook note , accusingdirector Hansal Mehta and co-producer Shailesh Singh for forcing him to co-credit Kangana for the script of the film. Mr Apurva also visibly dismissed claims such as Kangana worked on a single line script converting it into a 'fun, light film' from what could have been 'dark, gritty thriller.' In his Facebook post, Mr Asrani mentioned feeling 'shocked and betrayed' about the crediting and how he met with a rather cold response on the director's part. Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta had jumped to Kangana's defence from the very beginning. He recently posted angry tweets about "malicious gossip" over Kangana's contributions toReferring to Mr Asrani's Facebook post, Kangana said it was in "bad taste" because he has received his due credit already. "Afterfailed and some people attacked me, he decided to write the note and said what he wanted to say which I found in very bad taste. He has got the credit he wanted and there is no issue," IANS quoted Kangana as saying. Kangana was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's war drama, which bombed at the box office. At the press interaction , Kangana also said that a schedule was chalked out with Mr Asrani to work on the script ofafter a detailed discussion over writing credits. "We have done exactly what he asked for," Kangana told reporters, reported PTI.Watch the trailer of Kangana Ranaut'shere:is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 15.(With PTI and IANS input)