Kangana Ranaut's AIB Song Is Viral. But Why Roast Shah Rukh Khan, Asks Twitter

Highlights Kangana Ranaut's AIB song went viral on Twitter The song takes very pointed aim at Shah Rukh Khan Kangana's Simran releases this Friday

Kangana Nautankibaaz Ranaut.Hope SRK never works with her.. — Arun (@Arun_SRKian) September 12, 2017

I agree with all of you NO Kangana w/ SRK but to be fair AIB wrote the song and uncharacteristically she's not taking credit.AIB loves SRK — Molly Pollak (@mpollak711) September 12, 2017

Kangana ka Aib video dekha?

Video dekho saaf pata chalega SRK ka clear mazak udaya hai kamini ne.i was supporting her but she is drama queen — SRK & Dhoni Fan (@dhoni_srk) September 12, 2017

All.m saying is kangana ain't dragging SRK s name for publicity. She already has it. She's national award winner .n currently the best. — Ronica (@VeroLocks) September 12, 2017

#KanganaRanaut has roasted Bollywood. We need fearless actresses like u who can burn down egos of those who think nepotism ROCKS #AIB — shilpa sharma (@shilpa1020) September 13, 2017

Dear talent ...I wish you would stay away from overconfidence and delusion....they are constantly conspiring against you...don't you see it? — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 12, 2017