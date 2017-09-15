Kangana Ranaut Never Asked For Help With Hrithik Roshan, Says Women's Panel

Highlights
- Kangana described the Women's Commission as 'saleable' and 'hypocrites'
- "Kangana has not even approached my predecessors," Vijaya Rahatkar said
- In the interview, Kangana demanded an apology from Hrithik and his father
Vijaya Rahatkar defended the panel vehemently: "Kangana has not even approached my predecessors. We have learnt that she has approached a woman who claimed to be a member of woman's commission. There is no complaint from her even in the past 25 years." Ms Rahatkar also revealed that she had spoken to Kangana Ranaut and "told her this is wrong on her part."
Ms Rahatkar denied that the Women's Commission would refuse to help, if approached. "Kangana is well versed about her rights and the laws. She knows the working of the women's commission. If she approached the commission, we will help her," she said, reports IANS.
Last week, Vijaya Rahatkar posted a series of tweets after Kangana Ranaut claimed on Aap Ki Adalat that her sister Rangoli had asked a Maharashtra Women's Commission member named Gurmeet Chadda for help:
Deeply disturbed by Ms.Kangana Ranaut's irresponsible statement where she has made grave allegations against the Womens Commission. 1/3 https://t.co/LPAoHPbQAv— Vijaya Rahatkar (@VijayaRahatkar) September 3, 2017
Neither has Ms.Kangana Ranaut ever approached Womens Commission nor is Gurmeet Chadda associated with MSCW in any way. @RajatSharmaLive 2/3— Vijaya Rahatkar (@VijayaRahatkar) September 3, 2017
MSCW is fully committed to the cause of women in distress. Unfortunate that Ms.Ranaut has chosen to project us wrongly. @RajatSharmaLive 3/3— Vijaya Rahatkar (@VijayaRahatkar) September 3, 2017
The Kangana-Hrithik dust up descended swiftly from the realm of gossip into a tangle of legal notices and police complaints after the actress spoke publicly about a 'silly ex' last year, appearing to refer to her Krrish 3 and Kites co-star. Hrithik, who denies he and Kangana ever dated, responded with a legal notice demanding an apology. Much of 2016's headline space was occupied by their exchange of recriminations - Hrithik claimed an imposter had been emailing Kangana pretending to be him, she claimed he threatened to 'slut-shame' her with pictures and videos.
In the last few weeks, Kangana Ranaut has raked up the bad blood between her and Hrithik Roshan again during promotions of her new film Simran. On Aap Ki Adalat and other TV shows, she said Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan had made 'fools of themselves' and demanded an apology.