Kangana Ranaut Enjoys A Dinner Date With Family Kangana Ranaut will soon resume shooting for her next film Manikarnika: Rani Of Jhansi

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kangana Ranaut photographed with family New Delhi: Highlights Kangana looked beautiful in a white top paired with denims Kangana happily posed for the cameras along with her family Kangana was seen embracing her mother Asha before leaving the venue Queen actress has been in the news for her explosive statements against actors Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi, her video with All India Bakchod or AIB and her latest film



See pictures of Kangana Ranaut with her family here:

Kangana Ranaut photographed with her family in Mumbai Kangana Ranaut photographed with her mother Asha Kangana Ranaut photographed leaving the venue



, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The actress' performance in the film has been widely appreciated by the audience and critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen wrote, "Kangana Ranaut's solid performance keeps the film watchable, but Simran is ultimately an exhausting film."



After Simran, Kangana Ranaut will feature in Manikarnika: Rani Of Jhansi, which is a biopic on Rani Laxmibai. The film is being directed by Krish and is scheduled for release in April next year.



Manikarnika: Rani Of Jhansi also stars television actress Ankita Lokhande and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, who portrayed the role of Chimaji Appa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.





Kangana Ranaut was photographed along with her family outside a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday night. The 31-year-old actress looked beautiful in a white top paired with denims. She happily posed for the cameras along with her mother Asha Ranaut, father Amardeep Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel and her husband Ajay Chandel and younger brother Akshat. Kangana Ranaut was seen embracing her mother Asha before leaving the venue. In the last few weeks, theactress has been in the news for her explosive statements against actors Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi, her video with All India Bakchod or AIB and her latest film Simran , which released in theatres on September 15.See pictures of Kangana Ranaut with her family here: Kangana Ranaut's Simran, directed by Hansal Mehta, has managed to collect Rs 13.31 crore at the box office so far , according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The actress' performance in the film has been widely appreciated by the audience and critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen wrote, "Kangana Ranaut's solid performance keeps the film watchable, butis ultimately an exhausting film."After, Kangana Ranaut will feature in, which is a biopic on Rani Laxmibai. The film is being directed by Krish and is scheduled for release in April next year.also stars television actress Ankita Lokhande and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, who portrayed the role of Chimaji Appa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.