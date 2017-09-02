Kajol's Tweet On Ganpati Festival And Eid Is Winning The Internet. Seen Yet?

Kajol tweeted best wishes for Eid (she spelt it as Eed) and Ganesh utsav in one tweet to all her fans and followers, which is now is winning the Internet. On Friday evening, Kajol tweeted: "If our Gods can celebrate Ganpati and Eed together why can't we? Blessings on all!" Most of the Twitter users applauded Kajol's "sweet thoughts." One user said: "True and beautiful words. That's humanity" and another added, "Festivals are for unity and blessings." However, there were some users who took offense to Kajol's tweet, one of which wrote: "This is my last warning to you. Otherwise, you will be responsible for the dispute."
Highlights
- If our Gods can celebrate Ganpati and Eid together why can't we?: Kajol
- The Internet applauded Kajol's tweet
- Of course, some Twitter users criticised Kajol's tweet
This is my last warning to you, otherwise you will be responsible for the dispute..— Ali imran (@Iamali_imran) September 1, 2017
Some Twitter users' comments seemed to be obliquely directed to Ali Imran's warning.
Oh yeah, we need maturity, not to celebrate but to respect all rituals of dissensions.— sundari krishnan (@Me_sund_Ari) September 1, 2017
some kind of 'ppl' need to understand that.— ashok kumar (@a_kumar7) September 1, 2017
Here are some positive reactions to Kajol's tweet, which prove that the Internet can accept secular thoughts once in a while:
True and Beautiful words Thats Humanity....— Md ANWAR HUSSAIN (@MdANWAR04288883) September 1, 2017
U r right— Rahul Dhebana (@Rahuldhebana) September 2, 2017
If our gods can celebrate ganpati and eid together
So we can also celebrate
Kajol, star of films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Gupt, was recently seen in Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP 2, co-starring Dhanush. The Soundarya Rajinikanth-directed film released in Hindi as Lalkar. Kajol's last Bollywood project was Dilwale, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Rohit Shetty. She hasn't announced her next project yet.
Kajol is married to actor filmmaker Ajay Devgn, who stars in new release Baadshaho. The Milan Luthria-directed film released to lukewarm reviews but started on 'a solid note,' reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Baadshaho pocketed Rs 12.03 crore on the opening day.
#Baadshaho starts on a SOLID NOTE... Fri 12.03 cr. India biz... Biz should only grow stronger on Sat and Sun.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2017
Baadshaho also stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.