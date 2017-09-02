Kajol's Tweet On Ganpati Festival And Eid Is Winning The Internet. Seen Yet?

Kajol tweeted: "If our Gods can celebrate Ganpati and Eed together why can't we? Blessings on all!"

Updated: September 02, 2017 12:52 IST
Kajol in Mumbai.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. If our Gods can celebrate Ganpati and Eid together why can't we?: Kajol
  2. The Internet applauded Kajol's tweet
  3. Of course, some Twitter users criticised Kajol's tweet
Kajol tweeted best wishes for Eid (she spelt it as Eed) and Ganesh utsav in one tweet to all her fans and followers, which is now is winning the Internet. On Friday evening, Kajol tweeted: "If our Gods can celebrate Ganpati and Eed together why can't we? Blessings on all!" Most of the Twitter users applauded Kajol's "sweet thoughts." One user said: "True and beautiful words. That's humanity" and another added, "Festivals are for unity and blessings." However, there were some users who took offense to Kajol's tweet, one of which wrote: "This is my last warning to you. Otherwise, you will be responsible for the dispute."
 

Some Twitter users' comments seemed to be obliquely directed to Ali Imran's warning.
 
 

Here are some positive reactions to Kajol's tweet, which prove that the Internet can accept secular thoughts once in a while:
 
 

Kajol, star of films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Gupt, was recently seen in Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP 2, co-starring Dhanush. The Soundarya Rajinikanth-directed film released in Hindi as Lalkar. Kajol's last Bollywood project was Dilwale, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Rohit Shetty. She hasn't announced her next project yet.

Kajol is married to actor filmmaker Ajay Devgn, who stars in new release Baadshaho. The Milan Luthria-directed film released to lukewarm reviews but started on 'a solid note,' reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Baadshaho pocketed Rs 12.03 crore on the opening day.
 

Baadshaho also stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

