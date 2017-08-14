Kajol's Lunch Date With Daughter Nysa Kajol and her daughter Nysa were spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kajol and Nysa in Bandra, Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Kajol was dressed in a monochrome jumpsuit paired with a light blue shrug Nysa was dressed in a grey t-shirt paired with black pants Kajol and Nysa were seen making their way towards the car



See the pictures of Kajol and Nysa's outing here: Kajol photographed outside a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai Kajol photographed with daughter Nysa outside a restaurant in Mumbai Kajol and Nysa spotted in Mumbai

Kajol is married to actor Ajay Devgn and the couple also have a son, Yug. Ajay and Kajol co-starred in films like Ishq, Raju Chacha and Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha.



In a recent interview with news agency PTI,



"Ajay and I consciously chose to keep kids away from media. Keeping them away from the spotlight at large is an attempt to give the children their space where they are not bogged down by any kind of pressure," PTI quoted Kajol as saying.



In an interview to PTI, Kajol also talked about Nysa's career plans. She said, "She has no aspirations towards anything right now because she is too young. She is right now leaning towards no homework and vegetating on the sofa. She is in that space and enjoying and acting isn't on her mind."



Meanwhile, Kajol's Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP 2, co-starring Dhanush, released in theatres on August 11.



(With PTI inputs)



Actress Kajol and her daughter Nysa were spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday. The 43-year-old actress looked lovely in a monochrome jumpsuit paired with a light blue shrug while Nysa was seen dressed in a grey t-shirt paired with black pants. From the pictures, it appears that the mother-daughter duo indulged in some shopping before lunch. As the paparazzi followed them, Kajol and Nysa were seen making their way towards the car that was waiting for them. Nysa celebrated her 14th birthday in April this year. Ahead of her special day, the mother and daughter duo were spotted shopping at a label store in Mumbai See the pictures of Kajol and Nysa's outing here:Kajol is married to actor Ajay Devgn and the couple also have a son, Yug. Ajay and Kajol co-starred in films likeandIn a recent interview with news agency PTI, Kajol revealed that she and husband Ajay try to shield their children from the media "Ajay and I consciously chose to keep kids away from media. Keeping them away from the spotlight at large is an attempt to give the children their space where they are not bogged down by any kind of pressure," PTI quoted Kajol as saying.In an interview to PTI, Kajol also talked about Nysa's career plans. She said, "She has no aspirations towards anything right now because she is too young. She is right now leaning towards no homework and vegetating on the sofa. She is in that space and enjoying and acting isn't on her mind."Meanwhile, Kajol'sor, co-starring Dhanush, released in theatres on August 11.(With PTI inputs)