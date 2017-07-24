Kajol Reveals How The 'Devgn Gene' Means She's The Only Romance Fan In The Family "I am a very Mills and Boon person, I love romances," said Kajol

67 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kajol photographed in Delhi (Image courtesy: Kajol) New Delhi: Highlights "My family loves watching horror films," said Kajol -These Devgns and their genes I tell you," said Kajol Kajol will be seen playing the antagonist in VIP 2 VIPs, minus the lal batti. Actress Kajol, celebrating her 25 years in the industry, admitted she was quite the VIP on the sets of Soundarya Rajnikanth's second film, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP 2 for short.



And yes, it seemed brother-in-law Dhanush was far easier than dad Rajinikanth to direct.



Has the stage been set for Rajnikanth's political debut, we asked. "I don't wish to comment, but having said that the family will support whatever he does," Soundarya said.



Dhanush added, "He is a people's person, most loved and respected. He would do what is good for the people. We don't know what his next step would be." Dhanush dismissed the possibility of a political career for himself. "Never, I don't have the skill for it," he said.



Asked about the controversy over A R Rahman's concert in London where he sang several Tamil songs, Soundarya said, "Language cannot be a barrier to creativity,." said Soundarya, citing the examples of South blockbuster Baahubali and Marathi film Sairat. "What happened was unfortunate," she said of concert goers walking out of Rahman's gig because he sang in Tamil.



Kajol, who celebrates her 25th year in the industry, says there is nothing she would change. "I don't want to be 16 again, I feel am more talented and more beautiful now," she said, breaking into peals of laughter.



So what plans for her 43rd birthday on August 5, we asked. That brought a shine into her eyes. "I have invited my entire family for some awesome food," said Kajol.



A voracious reader, she said, "I am a very Mills and Boon person, I love romances" - and yes, Nora Roberts is her favourite but apparently no one at home shares her love of romance.



"My family loves watching horror films, my husband and my daughter and even my son, they love horror, - these Devgns and their genes I tell you," Kajol, who is married to Ajay Devgn, revealed.



. A new release date will be announced soon.





Meet thes, minus the. Actress Kajol, celebrating her 25 years in the industry, admitted she was quite the VIP on the sets of Soundarya Rajnikanth's second film,orfor short. Kajol will be seen playing the antagonist in the film . Director Soundarya cleared the air, saying that Kajol's character was not written for her father Rajnikanth, rubbishing rumours. Soundarya said, "The character has swag and people equate my father with style and swag. But I couldn't have got my father in too, dealing with one family member was enough." That family member is Dhanush, who is the producer, actor and writer of the film. The 33-year-old Tamil star said the director in him wasn't ever tempted to ghost direct, "But yes the writer in me would tell Soundarya you cannot do this and that." Soundarya responded, "He is my best friend so I had the liberty to approach him after a take and say what I thought was right and wrong."And yes, it seemed brother-in-law Dhanush was far easier than dad Rajinikanth to direct.Has the stage been set for Rajnikanth's political debut, we asked. "I don't wish to comment, but having said that the family will support whatever he does," Soundarya said.Dhanush added, "He is a people's person, most loved and respected. He would do what is good for the people. We don't know what his next step would be." Dhanush dismissed the possibility of a political career for himself. "Never, I don't have the skill for it," he said.Asked about the controversy over A R Rahman's concert in London where he sang several Tamil songs, Soundarya said, "Language cannot be a barrier to creativity,." said Soundarya, citing the examples of South blockbusterand Marathi film. "What happened was unfortunate," she said of concert goers walking out of Rahman's gig because he sang in Tamil.Kajol, who celebrates her 25th year in the industry, says there is nothing she would change. "I don't want to be 16 again, I feel am more talented and more beautiful now," she said, breaking into peals of laughter.So what plans for her 43rd birthday on August 5, we asked. That brought a shine into her eyes. "I have invited my entire family for some awesome food," said Kajol.A voracious reader, she said, "I am a veryperson, I love romances" - and yes, Nora Roberts is her favourite but apparently no one at home shares her love of romance."My family loves watching horror films, my husband and my daughter and even my son, they love horror, - these Devgns and their genes I tell you," Kajol, who is married to Ajay Devgn, revealed. VIP 2 was slated to release on July 28 but has been postponed because of a delay in certification . A new release date will be announced soon.