Kajol Is Excited About September And It's Not Because Of VIP 2

Kajol, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's, is all set to launch her production house in September, reports news agency PTI. Theactress is on a roll and hopes to come up with a film early next year. Kajol, who is currently awaiting the release of her Tamil filmdirected by Soundarya Rajinikanth, was planning to foray into production for some time but it got delayed, she told PTI. "My home production is finally starting. We'll most probably be starting in September. And I'm excited about it", Kajol told PTI. However, the actress said that she does not know what kind of projects she will be supporting . Kajol, who was seen inafter 2010's, said: "I don't do so many things. I do a little bit at a time."Kajol does not put her hands into too many projects at one time and tries to keep it simple. She told PTI, "I'm happy with what I am. I think I have to have a balance in my life that I can't do too much of anything and that includes work as well."Kajol returned to Tamil films with Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 , also featuring Dhanush, after 20 years and said that she finds it 'pressurizing.' She said: "I am unaware how audience will respond to my performance. Everybody has been so welcoming and supremely positive that makes me feel good but pressure is there because I'm wondering whether I have done a good job or not. It's a different language so, there is this little bit of apprehension in me."oris a bilingual drama, which will release in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the screens on July 28 and is currently awaiting an official announcement on a new release date.(With PTI inputs)