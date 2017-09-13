Kajol Has A Special Birthday Wish For Her 'Milk Moustache' Son Yug

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug is celebrating his seventh birthday today

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 13, 2017 15:06 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kajol Has A Special Birthday Wish For Her 'Milk Moustache' Son Yug

Kajol with son Yug (Image courtesy: kajol)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kajol shared a selfie which features her with Yug
  2. In the pic, Kajol strikes a pose with Yug, who sports a milk moustache
  3. Karan Johar has 'liked' her post on Instagram
Kajol's son Yug is celebrating his seventh birthday today and the actress has posted a special birthday wish for him on social media. The 43-year-old actress shared a selfie which features her with Yug. In the adorable picture, Kajol is seen striking a pose with Yug, who sports a milk moustache. The image has been captioned as, "Milk moustaches always make life more fun! Happy birthday to my milk moustache." Filmmaker Karan Johar, who recently patched up with Kajol after their infamous fight last year, has 'liked' her post on Instagram. Kajol got married to actor Ajay Devgn in 2009 and the couple have two children - Nysa and Yug.

See the wonderful picture shared by Kajol here:
 
 

Milk moustaches always make life more fun! Happy birthday to my milk moustache.

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



Kajol often delights her fans and followers on social media by sharing several family-related pictures. On Sunday, Kajol, shared a wonderful throwback picture of her aunt, actress Nutan which was displayed at the Kala Ghoda festival in Mumbai. "No filter needed! An exhibit at Kalaghoda. #blastfromthepast," she wrote.
 
 

No filter needed! An exhibit at Kalaghoda. #blastfromthepast

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



On April 20, Kajol's daughter celebrated her 14th birthday and the actress posted a cute throwback picture of Nysa, along with a heartfelt message. ""It's always been your smile. Happy birthday to my darling girl. Love you to the moon and back. (sic)," wrote Kajol.

See the picture posted by her here:
 
 

It's always been ur smile Happy birthday to my darling girl. Love you to the moon and back .

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



Kajol is the daughter of actress Tanuja, while her father Shomu Mukherjee was a film director and producer.

Kajol last featured in Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP, co-starring Dhanush, Amala Paul, Vivek, Saranya Ponvannan and Samuthirakani.
 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READDilip Kumar And Saira Banu Finally Have The Keys To Their Disputed Pali Hill Property
KajolAjay DevgnKajol son Yug

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyPoster BoysIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreiPhone 8iPhone X

................................ Advertisement ................................