Kajol Has A Special Birthday Wish For Her 'Milk Moustache' Son Yug

Kajol's son Yug is celebrating his seventh birthday today and the actress has posted a special birthday wish for him on social media. The 43-year-old actress shared a selfie which features her with Yug. In the adorable picture, Kajol is seen striking a pose with Yug, who sports a milk moustache. The image has been captioned as, "Milk moustaches always make life more fun! Happy birthday to my milk moustache." Filmmaker Karan Johar, who recently patched up with Kajol after their infamous fight last year, has 'liked' her post on Instagram. Kajol got married to actor Ajay Devgn in 2009 and the couple have two children - Nysa and Yug.
Kajol often delights her fans and followers on social media by sharing several family-related pictures. On Sunday, Kajol, shared a wonderful throwback picture of her aunt, actress Nutan which was displayed at the Kala Ghoda festival in Mumbai. "No filter needed! An exhibit at Kalaghoda. #blastfromthepast," she wrote.
On April 20, Kajol's daughter celebrated her 14th birthday and the actress posted a cute throwback picture of Nysa, along with a heartfelt message. ""It's always been your smile. Happy birthday to my darling girl. Love you to the moon and back. (sic)," wrote Kajol.
Kajol is the daughter of actress Tanuja, while her father Shomu Mukherjee was a film director and producer.
Kajol last featured in Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP, co-starring Dhanush, Amala Paul, Vivek, Saranya Ponvannan and Samuthirakani.