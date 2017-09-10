Kajol Delights With Throwback Pic Of Aunt Nutan

Throwback Thursdays and Flashback Fridays are passe - who waits that long if you can delight fans and followers with a blast from the past on Sunday? Actress Kajol surely doesn't. Kajol, who is known for digging up throwback gold from her archives, chanced upon photographs of her aunt - actress Nutan - at the Kala Ghoda festival in Mumbai and could not resist sharing a glimpse on social media. The pic which Kajol shared is a photograph of a wall at the exhibition, featuring two of Nutan's mid-shot portraits. "No filter needed! An exhibit at Kala ghoda. Blast from the past," Kajol wrote on Twitter. Kajol is the daughter of late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and veteran actress Tanuja, whose sister Nutan is.
No filter needed! An exhibit at Kalaghoda. #blastfromthepastpic.twitter.com/YDTs9HcsJw— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 10, 2017
Kajol's love for old pictures is evident from her social media feed. Old pictures on her Twitter account feature not only herself but also her daughter Nysa and son Yug. However, our particular favourite is the one which she shared earlier this year, also featuring her parents. The Internet made an observation not hard to miss - the actress still looks exactly the way she did 25 years ago.
Throwback to 25 years back. So much love for so long. Truly humbled! pic.twitter.com/f4VEIxHOPN— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) July 31, 2017
Nutan is best known for her work in movies from the Sixties and Seventies - Sujata, Chhalia, Milan, Tere Ghar Ke Saamne, Saraswatichandra and Khandan are some of her best known works. Nutan held the record for winning the Best Actress trophy five times at the Filmfare Awards - which was broken by Kajol in 2011. She was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 1974. Nutan died in 1991 at the age of 54.
Kajol was last seen in a villainous role in Dhanush's Tamil movie VIP 2, which also released in Hindi as VIP 2: Lalkar. Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale remains her last Bollywood movie.