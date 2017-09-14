Kaala Karikaalan: An Update On Rajinikanth's Film The shooting of Rajinikanth's Kaala Karikaalan Is past halfway mark

Rajinikanth began shooting for Kaala Karikaalan in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights 70 per cent of the film has already been completed Rajinikanth began shooting for Kaala Karikaalan in Mumbai Nana Patekar stars as the prime antagonist Kaala Karikaalan could be the fastest shot film in director Pa Ranjith's career so far. "The team is shooting at amazing pace, making it probably the fastest shot film in Ranjith's career. Nearly 70 per cent of the film has already been completed. The makers are really impressed with the way the film has shaped up," a source from the film's unit told IANS. Kaala Karikaalan is set in Mumbai and features Rajinikanth, 66, in the role of a slum lord-turned-gangster.



For the first schedule of the film, Rajinikanth reached Mumbai in May and after wrapping the shoot earlier in June, the actor left for Chennai, the team's next stop. Pictures of Rajinikanth on the sets went viral.

Rajinikanth photographed on the sets of Kaala Karikaalan Rajinikanth photographed while filming Kaala Karikaalan in Mumbai

Actor Nana Patekar will play the prime antagonist in Tamil film Kaala Karikaalan while



Kaala Karikaalan is produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films. Dhanush is married to Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa.



Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Shankar's 2.0, which is a sequel to their 2010 film Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.



(With IANS inputs)



