Justin Bieber's Manager Apologises After Cancelling Purpose Tour Abruptly

Highlights
- Justin Bieber's manager posted an apology on Instagram
- 'On behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry,' he wrote
- 'Justin will be back,' he added
"Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again. One chapter ends and another begins," Mr Braun added in his post.
An incredible run. Congrats to @justinbieber on an incredible tour and thank you to the entire cast and crew for your unending support. Chris and Nick thank you. AEG thank you. Caa thank you. UMG thank you. @sb_projects Team thank you. To the promoters who believed around the world thank you. To the fans from all over the world who took part over the last 16 months over 6 continents thank you. To Justin who gave it his all night after night thank you. And to those that won't be able to see it... on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent. But a man's soul and well being I truly care about came first and We must all respect and honor that. Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again. One chapter ends and another begins. Thank you again. Now please stop commenting on all my other photos that have nothing to do with this :) just kidding....but I'm not . Jokes aside your support for Justin is inspiring. Cheers.
Meanwhile, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the 'Purpose World Tour' concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them," read the statement released by Bieber's team, reported AFP. This is how Twitter had reacted to the news. "I'm not mad at Justin. Just the way this was announced. They just pulled the plug like nothing. What a backstabber," read a tweet while: "I don't even think this was a hard decision for Justin. He just put himself first and that's okay. He didn't seem upset so there's that," read another.
I'm not mad at Justin. Just the way this was announced. They just pulled the plug like nothing. What a backstabber.— Jinnie/ Cancelled. (@JinniesPurpose) July 25, 2017
Wait wait wait wait wait wait did Justin tweet 'got something special planned for London July 2nd' knowing it was gonna be the last show— nadia (@jbnadia_) July 25, 2017
I don't even think this was a hard decision for Justin. He just put himself first and that's okay. He didn't seem upset so there's that.— (@myheartisforjdb) July 25, 2017
Justin Bieber's now-cancelled Purpose Tour had 15 more shows lined-up in the roster. Following the sudden termination, countries like Japan, USA, the singer's native Canada, Philippines and Singapore among other destinations will not see Justin Bieber perform as part of the tour. The Purpose Tour, which was currently in its seventh month, made the 23-year-old singer tour cities across Europe, South America, Australia and India. Justin Bieber's much-awaited concert in Mumbai was held on May 10 but not without some controversy and criticism. The much-hyped show was reviewed negatively for not being energetic enough and also for Justin Bieber's reported lip syncing.
Justin Bieber, 23, performed over 150 concerts as part of the Purpose Tour, checking off USA, Europe, Australia, India, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates from the list.
But is too late now to say sorry? Tell us in the comments section below.
(With AFP inputs)