Justin Bieber Hits Photographer With Truck In Church Driveway

Things are not quite in order for pop sensation Justin Bieber. The 23-year-old singer hit a photographer with his truck while leaving a church in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, reported People.com. The report added that the incident happened outside Saban Theatre at around 9:24 pm. The singer was reportedly pulling out of the driveway when he hit a 57-year-old cameraman, stated People.com. The camera-person, who suffered minor injuries, was immediately admitted to Cedars-Sinai hospital, confirmed an officer of the Beverly Hills Police Department, reported People.com. Pictures from the location have been shared on social media, which appear to show that Bieber exited his car to check up on the camera-person. In the pictures, Bieber can also be seen interacting with the cops, who told Los Angeles Times that the singer "fully cooperated" till the matter was resolved.
Meanwhile, a witness told People.com that it was unintentional on Bieber's part. "He tried to scare away the paparazzi but as he neared the group, he accidentally hit one of the photographers who was in his path," People.com quoted the source as saying.
Earlier this week, Bieber cancelled the remaining portion of his Purpose World Tour with an abrupt announcement and citing "unforeseen circumstances" in a statement released by his management team. Bieber, who was yet to perform in destinations like Japan, USA, his native Canada, Philippines and Singapore among other places, was criticised for cancelling the tour without closure. Later that day, Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun posted an apology on behalf of the singer saying: "...to those that won't be able to see it... on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent. But a man's soul and well-being I truly care about came first and we must all respect and honour that. Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again. One chapter ends and another begins."
Justin Bieber performed in over 150 concerts as part of the Purpose Tour with a gig in Mumbai on May 10.