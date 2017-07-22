Junior NTR Celebrates Son's Birthday On Bigg Boss Telugu Sets. See Pics

Actor Junior NTR, who currently hosts the Telugu version of Bigg Boss, celebrated his son Abhay's birthday on the sets of the reality show. The 34-year-old actor posted a picture of himself with son from the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu on Twitter, with the caption: "Happy birthday to my happiness. Your blessings are always a boon. Thank you all." Junior NTR has been married to Lakshmi Pranath for over five years now. News agency IANS reports that their son Abhay turned two on Saturday and the family visited the actor on the sets. "Abhay, NTR's wife and some of his friends paid him a surprise visit on the sets of Bigg Boss. They celebrated Abhay's birthday on the sets of the reality show in Lonavala," a source close to Junior NTR told IANS.
Bigg Boss Telugu marks Junior NTR's television debut. Of the show, Junior NTR earlier told IANS, "When Star Maa (the channel on which the show airs) approached me with the offer, I didn't think even for a minute to say yes. I was intrigued because I saw it as an opportunity to explore myself. I don't know anything about hosting, and I see this as a challenge I would like to take head on. It's also the kind of show where the contestants can also explore themselves."
Bigg Boss is based on UK's Big Brother. So far, 10 seasons of the show have been aired in Hindi while the Tamil version is hosted by actor Kamal Haasan. Bigg Boss Telugu went on air from July 16.
Junior NTR was introduced to Bigg Boss (hosted by Salman Khan) by his cousin, the actor revealed a few weeks ago. However, he decided not to watch it as he 'didn't want to get influenced' by others and took it up as a challenge. "My cousin had once introduced me to the show. I must have watched a few minutes of one episode where Salman Khan was hosting. I decided not to watch the show in other languages because I didn't want to get influenced by what they (other hosts) did. They have paid me enough. Honestly, I didn't worry much about remuneration. I was more excited about the challenge," Junior NTR told IANS.
Junior NTR currently awaits the release of Jai Lava Kusa. The film hits the screens on September 21.
