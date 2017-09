Juhi Parmar May File For Divorce From Husband Sachin Shroff: Report

Highlights Juhi and Sachin are reportedly living separately According to a source, possibility of reconciliation is minimal They have a four-year-old daughter, who is living with Juhi

Television actress Juhi Parmar is reportedly all set to file for divorce from her actor husband Sachin Shroff. A Times Of India report stated that Juhi and Sachin have been living separately for a year and chances of reconciliation are minimal. Juhi Parmar, best known for her role in, marriedactor Sachin Shroff in 2009. They are parents to four-year-old Samaira, who according to Times Of India's source lives with her mother. Juhi and Sachin's Instagram pages have very few pictures of the couple together - though Juhi has posted several pictures of herself and Samaira but Sachin doesn't appear in any of it.A source told Times Of India : "While everything was fine during the initial years of marriage, trouble started brewing over a period of time. Differences crept into their relationship, which now seem irreconcilable. Sachin was conspicuous by his absence even at the launch of Juhi's mythological show Siddharth Kumar Tewary's. They have been staying separately for almost a year. Samaira stays with Juhi, who will soon file for divorce. There is no chance of reconciliation."Before, Juhi Parmar featured in shows likeand. But(2002 to 2009), co-starring Hussain Kuwajerwala, made Juhi a household name. She's also starred in shows likeand currently plays the role of Chaya/Sandhya in. Juhi Parmar is also the winner of. Sachin Shroff debuted on the small screen withand has also featured in shows likeandTogether Juhi and Sachin have participated in reality shows such asand. They've also co-starred (in cameo roles) inas Vinayak and Ridhimaa.