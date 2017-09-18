Juhi Parmar May File For Divorce From Husband Sachin Shroff: Report Kumkum actress Juhi Parmar and her husband Sachin Shroff are reportedly living separately and the actress may soon file for divorce

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff co-starred in Santoshi Maa. (Image courtesy: Sachin Shroff) New Delhi: Highlights Juhi and Sachin are reportedly living separately According to a source, possibility of reconciliation is minimal They have a four-year-old daughter, who is living with Juhi Kumkum, married Saat Phere actor Sachin Shroff in 2009. They are parents to four-year-old Samaira, who according to Times Of India's source lives with her mother. Juhi and Sachin's Instagram pages have very few pictures of the couple together - though Juhi has posted several pictures of herself and Samaira but Sachin doesn't appear in any of it.



A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:09am PDT With my love A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:51am PDT



A source told Karmphal Data Shani. They have been staying separately for almost a year. Samaira stays with Juhi, who will soon file for divorce. There is no chance of reconciliation."



Before Kumkum, Juhi Parmar featured in shows like Choodiyan and Yeh Jeevan Hai. But Kumkum (2002 to 2009), co-starring Hussain Kuwajerwala, made Juhi a household name. She's also starred in shows like Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai and currently plays the role of Chaya/Sandhya in Shani. Juhi Parmar is also the winner of Bigg Boss 5. Sachin Shroff debuted on the small screen with Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka and has also featured in shows like Balika Vadhu, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Naagin.



Together Juhi and Sachin have participated in reality shows such as Pati Patni Aur Woh and Maa Exchange. They've also co-starred (in cameo roles) in Santoshi Maa as Vinayak and Ridhimaa.



Television actress Juhi Parmar is reportedly all set to file for divorce from her actor husband Sachin Shroff. A Times Of India report stated that Juhi and Sachin have been living separately for a year and chances of reconciliation are minimal. Juhi Parmar, best known for her role in, marriedactor Sachin Shroff in 2009. They are parents to four-year-old Samaira, who according to Times Of India's source lives with her mother. Juhi and Sachin's Instagram pages have very few pictures of the couple together - though Juhi has posted several pictures of herself and Samaira but Sachin doesn't appear in any of it.A source told Times Of India : "While everything was fine during the initial years of marriage, trouble started brewing over a period of time. Differences crept into their relationship, which now seem irreconcilable. Sachin was conspicuous by his absence even at the launch of Juhi's mythological show Siddharth Kumar Tewary's. They have been staying separately for almost a year. Samaira stays with Juhi, who will soon file for divorce. There is no chance of reconciliation."Before, Juhi Parmar featured in shows likeand. But(2002 to 2009), co-starring Hussain Kuwajerwala, made Juhi a household name. She's also starred in shows likeand currently plays the role of Chaya/Sandhya in. Juhi Parmar is also the winner of. Sachin Shroff debuted on the small screen withand has also featured in shows likeandTogether Juhi and Sachin have participated in reality shows such asand. They've also co-starred (in cameo roles) inas Vinayak and Ridhimaa.