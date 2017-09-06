Judwaa 2's Oonchi Hai Building 2.0: This Is Where Varun Dhawan And Taapsee Pannu Will Launch The Song

The makers of Judwaa 2 have decided to stay true to the title of the iconic song Oonchi Hai Building, and so, they will launch the new version of the track at the top of a mall in Jaipur. Actors Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu will be traveling to the Pink City on Thursday to unveil the track with 50 couples who will be going up to the rooftop of GT Mall, read a statement issued on behalf of the filmmakers.
Highlights
- Varun Dhawan recently shared a teaser of the song
- Oonchi Hai Building was composed by Anu Malik
- Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 releases later this month
The film's stars have already shared a 13-second teaser of the song. Apart from Varun and Taapsee, it features Jacqueline Fernandez and helps the audience relive the original Anu Malik song from the 1997 film Judwaa, starring Salman Khan in lead role.
The teaser was followed by a video in which Varun and Jacqueline showcased the aftermath of shooting the song. They are seen panting and tired after delivering a power-packed dance sequence.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is being presented by Fox Star Studios. It is releasing on September 29.
