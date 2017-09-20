Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan Shares Proof That All's Well Between Jacqueline Fernandez And Taapsee Pannu

There's no bad blood between Judwaa 2 co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan's latest Twitter post is proof. The 30-year-old actor tweeted a boomerang video of Jacqueline and Taapsee sharing a drink and added a heart emoticon to it. He captioned it: "Love Judwaa 2" In June it was reported that Jacqueline and Taapsee could 'barely see eye to eye' and shared 'cold vices' on the sets of the David Dhawan-directed film. A source told mid-day: "They can barely see eye to eye. Taapsee had shot for 25 days, and Jacqueline, 15, in London. As per their request, their schedules were chalked out in such a way that they didn't overlap."
Highlights
- Varun shared a boomerang video of Jacqueline and Taapsee
- Jacqueline and Taapsee reportedly shared 'cold vibes' on film sets
- Judwaa 2 releases on September 29
Love #judwaa2@taapsee@Asli_Jacquelinepic.twitter.com/AxQl1zGTBO— Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 20, 2017
But this video and several other pictures from the film's promotion prove that Jacqueline and Taapsee are quite comfortable in each other's presence. Like this one:
Judwaa 2 is a remake of Salman Khan's 1997 film Judwaa, which also featured Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. Varun has stepped into Salman's shoes while Jacqueline takes over from Karisma Kapoor and Taapsee will play Rambha's part in the film.
Apart from the film's plot, Judwaa 2 also borrows two songs - Tan Tan Tara and Oonchi Hai Building from the 1997 version. Salman Khan also has a cameo in Judwaa 2. The film's promotions are heavily designed around these nostalgia factors of Judwaa. Like here:
After Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan will get busy with Shoojit Sircar's October while Jacqueline will shoot for Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput.