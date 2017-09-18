Judwaa 2: Salman Khan, The Original Tan Tan Tara Hero. Can Varun Dhawan Out-Dance Him?

Move over, Varun Dhawan. Jacqueline Fernandez partnered with Salman Khan to promote Judwaa 2

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 18, 2017 15:19 IST
Salman Khan with Jacqueline Fernandez. (Image courtesy: Jacqueline)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Salman and Jacqueline danced to Tan Tana Tan to promote Judwaa 2
  2. "Just for you, Varun Dhawan," said Jacqueline
  3. Judwaa 2 is releasing on September 29
The charm of the original is unparalleled. Varun Dhawan may be a worthy successor of Salman Khan for the Judwaa remake but when the Dabangg star puts on his dancing shoes, there ain't no space for anyone else. Jacqueline Fernandez, who features opposite Varun in Judwaa 2, danced to Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara with the original Judwaa stars Salman Khan, as she says, 'just for Varun Dhawan.' Salman and Jacqueline sing (laugh more than sing) and dance to the song for the promotion of Judwaa 2, which releases later this month. Don't miss any of the Judwaa 2 fun:

 
 

Tan Tanna Tan with the original Judwaa @beingsalmankhan just for you @varundvn time for #judwaa2 now!! #mumbaibound

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on



Salman Khan and Jacqueline have many popular tracks - Jumme Ki Raat, for example - picturised on them but this one's quite cool. PS: Salman Khan and Jacqueline are reuniting for Race 3. Varun's father is directing him in Judwaa 2 like he directed Salman Khan in 1997 in Judwaa. Jacqueline and actress Taapsee Pannu have taken Karisma Kapoor and Rambha's position in the reboot.

The trailer of Judwaa 2 released last month and it was an instant hit with the Internet. The trailer featured several scenes identical to the original Judwaa - like the closing bathroom scene of the trailer.



GIF courtesy: YouTube
It seems Varun's Prem also shares his DNA with Salman's Prem:



GIF courtesy: YouTube

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Upasna Singh, Rajpal Singh and Ali Asgar. Judwaa 2 borrows two songs - Tan Tana Tan and Oonchi Hai Building - and Salman Khan (in cameo role) from Judwaa. The film is releasing on September 29.

