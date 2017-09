Judwaa 2: Salman Khan, The Original Tan Tan Tara Hero. Can Varun Dhawan Out-Dance Him?

Highlights Salman and Jacqueline danced to Tan Tana Tan to promote Judwaa 2 "Just for you, Varun Dhawan," said Jacqueline Judwaa 2 is releasing on September 29

The charm of the original is unparalleled. Varun Dhawan may be a worthy successor of Salman Khan for theremake but when thestar puts on his dancing shoes, there ain't no space for anyone else. Jacqueline Fernandez, who features opposite Varun in, danced towith the originalstars Salman Khan, as she says, 'just for Varun Dhawan.' Salman and Jacqueline sing (laugh more than sing) and dance to the song for the promotion of, which releases later this month. Don't miss any of thefun:Salman Khan and Jacqueline have many popular tracks -, for example - picturised on them but this one's quite cool. PS: Salman Khan and Jacqueline are reuniting for. Varun's father is directing him inlike he directed Salman Khan in 1997 in. Jacqueline and actress Taapsee Pannu have taken Karisma Kapoor and Rambha's position in the reboot.The trailer ofreleased last month and it was an instant hit with the Internet. The trailer featured several scenes identical to the original- like the closing bathroom scene of the trailer.It seems Varun's Prem also shares his DNA with Salman's Prem:The film also stars Anupam Kher, Upasna Singh, Rajpal Singh and Ali Asgar.borrows two songs -and- and Salman Khan (in cameo role) from. The film is releasing on September 29.