Judwaa 2 Poster: Varun Dhawan Promises 'Double Fun.' Are You Ready? Judwaa 2 Poster: Varun Dhawan, who plays a double role in the film, says it will be 'double fun'

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Judwaa 2 Poster: Varun Dhawan in the film. (Image courtesy: Varun Dhawan) New Delhi: Highlights Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 will release around Dussehra in September The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez Salman Khan, the original hero of 1997 Judwaa, has a cameo in the film Judwaa 2 on social media. Varun Dhawan, who Judwaa, shared the film's first poster and its release date. Judwaa 2, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, will release in September around Dussehra. "On David Dhawan's 65th birthday here is his 43rd film Judwaa 2. Raja and Prem double fun this Dussehra," Varun wrote in caption. In absolutely no time hashtag '#judwaa2' became the top trend on Twitter. The bright and vibrant poster of Judwaa 2 shows a clueless looking Prem exiting a taxi while mischievous Raja enters the same cab.



Here's the first poster of Judwaa 2.

On #Daviddhawan's 65th bday here is his 43rd film #Judwaa2. RAJA and PREM Double fun this Dussehra! @foxstarhindi@NGEMoviespic.twitter.com/0vCYVUb3fQ — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 16, 2017



Salman Khan, who played the double role in the original film, Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara and Oonchi Hai Building.



Judwaa 2 is the story of Prem and Raja, twins who were separated soon after they were born. Prem, who remained with his parents, is a timid young man while Raja, who was kidnapped by his father's enemy and was abandoned later, is street smart. Years later, destiny brings Raja and Prem together and a comedy of errors begins.



After Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan will begin filming director Shoojit Sircar's next. The da's work and have always wanted to work with him. October is a beautiful story in which I play a character with many layers. It's a difficult character to play."



David Dhawan's 65th birthday became twice as happy after his son Varun Dhawan launched the poster of his father's 43rd filmon social media. Varun Dhawan, who steps into Salman Khan's shoes in the remake of the 1997 film, shared the film's first poster and its release date., co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, will release in September around Dussehra. "On David Dhawan's 65th birthday here is his 43rd film. Raja and Prem double fun this Dussehra," Varun wrote in caption. In absolutely no time hashtag '#judwaa2' became the top trend on Twitter. The bright and vibrant poster ofshows a clueless looking Prem exiting a taxi while mischievous Raja enters the same cab.Here's the first poster ofSalman Khan, who played the double role in the original film, has a cameo in Varun's version . The makers have also retained (with some changes) two popular tracks from the 1997 film -andis the story of Prem and Raja, twins who were separated soon after they were born. Prem, who remained with his parents, is a timid young man while Raja, who was kidnapped by his father's enemy and was abandoned later, is street smart. Years later, destiny brings Raja and Prem together and a comedy of errors begins.After, Varun Dhawan will begin filming director Shoojit Sircar's next. The film titled October is a love story and it will go on floors in September. Of the film and his role, Varun said, "I have been an ardent fan of Shoojit's work and have always wanted to work with him.is a beautiful story in which I play a character with many layers. It's a difficult character to play."