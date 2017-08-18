Judwaa 2 Poster: Varun Dhawan Makes The Nice And The Naughty Lists Varun Dhawan released the second poster of his upcoming film Judwaa 2 on Twitter today, which is the remake of 1997's Judwaa

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Varun Dhawan as Prem and Raja in Judwaa 2. (Image courtesy:Varun Dhawan) New Delhi: Highlights Second poster of Judwaa 2 released today Judwaa 2's trailer will be out on August 21 Varun plays a double role in the film Judwaa 2 on Twitter today. Varun, who Judwaa. Varun also shared with his fans and followers that the trailer of Judwaa 2 will release on August 21. It seems the Student OF The Year actor is excited about his upcoming film, which is directed by his father David Dhawan. Varun plays a double role in Judwaa 2 as estranged twins. In the poster it's clear that Prem and Raja do not share any similarities, one looks sweet and the other looks mischievous.



Have a look at Judwaa 2's second poster here:

3 days left#Judwaa2. #TrailerAug21. @Asli_Jacqueline@taapsee@NGEMovies@foxstarhindi#SajidNadiadwala#DavidDhawanpic.twitter.com/Jkpnx0gyyP — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 18, 2017



Judwaa 2 is director David Dhawan's 43rd film. His last directed film was Mai Tera Hero. Judwaa 2, which co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, is the story of twins who were separated soon after they were born. Raja, who was kidnapped by his father's enemy is smart while Prem, who remained with his parents is a shy boy.



Judwaa 2 is a comedy film, which also features Salman Khan in a cameo role. Judwaa 2 is scheduled to release on September 29.



Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania will



