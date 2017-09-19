Judwaa 2: How Varun Dhawan And Vivan Bhatena Filmed The Fight Scenes

Remember actor Mukesh Rishi, who played Tiger, the antagonist in Salman Khan's Judwaa and their fight scenes? Actor Vivan Bhatena is now reprising Tiger's role in the film's sequel titled - Judwaa 2 - and headlined by Varun Dhawan. Like Salman and Mukesh, Varun and Vivan too had to shoot the gruelling fight scenes and that too in freezing London but they managed to do it. Of filming the fight scenes with Varun, Vivan, who has been part of film like Chak De India and Talaash, told Mumbai Mirror, "Varun was on the floor and I had to kick him. I did it a tad too hard and hurt his arm. I apologised profusely but Varun didn't mind. He's genuine and always eager to learn." He also added that Varun pulled off the stunts really well and also had to lift Vivan for the final shot.
Highlights
- The duo shot some scenes in London
- "Lots of fights ensured that everyone had a few injuries," said Vivan
- Judwaa 2 releases on September 29
Besides comedy, Judwaa 2 promises to be an action-packed film with lots of bike stunts and car flying sequences. "Lots of kicks and fistfights ensured that everyone had a few injuries at any given point of time during shooting despite the best action directors and stunt choreographers on set," Vivan told Mumbai Mirror. He also Instagrammed a picture from behind-the-scenes.
Like Salman as Raja and Prem fight against Tiger in Judwaa, Varun's Raja and Prem also gave a tough time to Tiger in their film. Explaining a fight scene where Varun's character had to break a bottle on Tiger's head, Vivan told Mumbai Mirror, "It was such a roller coaster of a scene. After it wrapped up, I complained that I was the only one getting beaten up so Varun took a bottle to his head for the gag reel."
Judwaa 2 is a remake of Salman Khan's 1997 blockbuster Judwaa and tracks the story of Raja and Prem, twin brothers, who get separated at the time of birth. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu star opposite Varun Dhawan in the David Dhawan-directed film.
Judwaa 2, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, releases on September 29.