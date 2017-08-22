'Judwaa 1' Salman Khan Shares Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 Trailer. Here's What He Said

Highlights
Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2 . https://t.co/QHYYmFGWOH— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 21, 2017
You will always be the original judwaa bhai https://t.co/L28cIHYVLh— Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 21, 2017
"This film wouldn't be possible without Salman bhai. 20 years back he made Raja and Prem iconic, he is the original Raja/Prem and will always be the original. I hope he likes the film whenever he watches it," Varun told the press at the trailer launch.
Here's the trailer of Judwaa 2. (The revamped version of the hit songs - Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara are also there).
Salman also has a cameo in Judwaa 2. A couple of months ago, Varun had announced on social media that he has shot a scene for the film with Salman, his 'childhood hero.'
Before Varun started shooting for the film, the 30-year-old actor told news agency PTI, "I just remember watching Judwaa in the theatre during a special screening and meeting Salman Khan for the first time. I don't remember much as I was small."
Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor and others have also tweeted about the trailer. "Isse kehte hain JUDWAAAAH," tweeted Ranveer while Anil Kapoor wrote, "You can never have "Two" much of @Varun_dvn...Or can you?! #Judwaa2 is the definition of #DoubleTrouble."
Isse kehte hain JUDWAAAAH !!! https://t.co/II7VZNotUy— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) August 21, 2017
You can never have "Two" much of @Varun_dvn...Or can you?! #Judwaa2 is the definition of #DoubleTroublehttps://t.co/V5AdfhmCt2— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 21, 2017
Wah wah!! Wah wah... its judwaaaa!!! Mazza ayega @Varun_dvn— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 21, 2017
https://t.co/7bZs84AKpc— Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) August 21, 2017
Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 releases on September 29.