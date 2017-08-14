John Abraham Wraps Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran Shoot. Here's When The Film Will Release John Abraham has completed the shoot of his upcoming film Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran, which also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani in pivotal roles

Poster of Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran (Image courtesy: thejohnabraham) New Delhi: Highlights John shared a new poster of the film, announcing its release date "Embark on an extraordinary journey this December," tweeted John The film has been directed by Abhishek Sharma Jism actor. Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran is based on the nuclear tests conducted at the Indian army's Pokhran Test Range in May 1998. It was India's second nuclear test after the first one was conducted in 1974.



See the poster shared by John Abraham here:

Embark on an extraordinary journey this December with @ParmanuTheMovie#ParmanuTheStoryOfPokhran@johnabrahament@kriarjpic.twitter.com/ZgL3bbFz2W — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) August 14, 2017



also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Abhishek Sharma, who previously helmed Tere Bin Laden, starring Ali Zafar. Zee Studio, JA Entertainment and Kriaj Entertainment have produced the film.



In a statement, John Abraham said that Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran is an 'ode to the Army and scientists,' reported PTI.



"Parmanu is an ode to the Army and scientists, who although ordinary people, truly accomplished extraordinary feats in the face of adversity to ensure that India finds its due place on the world nuclear map. It is a powerful human story of ordinary citizens who changed the trajectory of the country. It is so special to me because it combines all the aspects of filmmaking that really speak to me - a thrilling edge of the seat plotline," PTI quoted John as saying.



Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran will release in theatres on December 8.



(With PTI inputs)



