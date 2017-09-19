Jhanvi And Khushi Kapoor's Wardrobe Experiments Are 100 Per Cent Chic One wore black and the other one wore velvety pink

Sridevi's teenaged daughters - Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor - love to experiment with their looks and are always opting for trendy wardrobe picks, which are just so fashionable. The two Kapoor daughters are on their way to become pronounced fashionistas but ahead of that, here's how they were spotted at the airport recently. Dresses are what the two sisters picked to travel on Monday - one wore black and the other one wore velvety pink. For shoes, they opted for heeled boots and white sneakers - they like it comfortable all the way, you know. Jhanvi, who wore black, added a pop of colour with a scarlet handbag while Khushi added oodles of spunk to her look with metallic statement jewellery.The duo navigated the Mumbai airport like stars, with all eyes on them . The paparazzi followed with the incessant popping of flashbulbs. Jhanvi, all of nineteen, is looking forward to her Bollywood debut in a Karan Johar film but details have not been announced officially yet. But that's another story altogether.Here's how Jhanvi and Khushi rocked the airport look.The sisters ditched the chic for the sporty travel look earlier this week. Jhanvi zeroed in a red and white combination while Khushi was happy with her monochrome assortment of clothes.Between Sridevi's two daughters, Jhanvi is more of a regular at showbiz parties than her sister. Jhanvi will reportedly co-star with Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar in the Hindi remake of, which is speculated to be directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Mr Johar.Watch this space for more updates about Jhanvi and Khushi.