Jerry Lewis, The Nutty Professor, Remembered On Twitter: 'The World Is Less Funnier Today'

"It was incredible knowing and laughing with the amazing Jerry Lewis," wrote It was incredible knowing & laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 21, 2017 08:53 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jerry Lewis, The Nutty Professor, Remembered On Twitter: 'The World Is Less Funnier Today'

Jerry Lewis is best known for his works in films like The Nutty Professor, The Bellboy (courtesy AFP)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'That fool was no dummy,' tweeted Jim Carrey
  2. 'Big loss for comedy,' tweeted Whoopi Goldberg
  3. 'I will miss you Jerry Lewis,' wrote comedian Dane Cook
Celebrated actor and legendary comedian Jerry Lewis died on Sunday at the age of 91. Tweets remembering the comedy legend have poured in from celebrities including actor Jim Carrey, veteran actress Whoopi Goldberg, stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt, actress-comedian Sandra Bernhard and TV personality Jimmy Kimmel. Jim Carrey, who also shared a photograph of the late comedian, tweeted to say: "That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was!" Whoopi Goldberg also mourned the death of comedian Dick Gregory, who died at the age of 84 on Saturday. "I realize I may be late with all this but all know is, losing Dick Gregory & Jerry Lewis is a gain 4 heaven, but big loss for comedy," tweeted the 61-year-old actress.
 
 

Actor Samuel L Jackson and veteran comedian Carl Reiner also paid their last respects to Jerry Lewis:
 
 

Actor Neil Patrick Harris shared his condolences saying: "Watching Jerry Lewis onscreen makes me laugh harder than almost anyone. His great contribution to cinema is undeniable" while Jimmy Kimmel said: "Jerry Lewis was a genius comedian."
 
 

American comedians Patton Oswalt and Dane Cook also paid tribute on Twitter. "Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful...haven," posted Mr Oswalt while Mr Cook wrote: "Always funny. Always helpful. Always honest. I will miss you Jerry Lewis. The world has lost a true innovator and icon." "Jerry Lewis was a comic and philanthropic icon. I send love to his family today," wrote celebrity host Ellen DeGeneres.
 
 
 

62-year-old actress Sandra Bernhard, who co-starred with Jerry Lewis in 1982's The King Of Comedy, described the late actor as "one of a kind." Actor William Shatner shared prayers for the family members of Jerry Lewis: "Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today."
 

On Sunday, Jerry Lewis died in his Las Vegas residence because of "natural causes," news agency Reuters quoted his family as saying. Jerry Lewis, who became a popular name in the comedy genre, kick-started his career in partnership with Dean Martin in the 1950s. Together, the duo ruled the comedy sector and also conquered Hollywood with successful projects in the Fifties. Jerry Lewis, who once reviewed his career as "I've had great success being a total idiot" (as reported by Reuters), is best known for his works in films like The Nutty Professor, The Bellboy, The Stooge, Artists and Models, Don't Give Up The Ship, Cinderfella and The King Of Comedy.
 

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READRanveer Singh Took Deepika Padukone To A Party. See Trending Pics Here
Jerry Lewiscelebrity tweets

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaJio Phone Booking VIP 2Vishal Sikka ResignsLenovo K8 Note SaleBareilly Ki Barfi

................................ Advertisement ................................