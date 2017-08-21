Jerry Lewis, The Nutty Professor, Remembered On Twitter: 'The World Is Less Funnier Today'

Jerry Lewis is best known for his works in films like The Nutty Professor , The Bellboy (courtesy AFP)

That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! pic.twitter.com/3Zdq9xhXlE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 20, 2017

I realize I may be late with all this but all know is,losing Dick Gregory & Jerry Lewis is a gain 4 heaven, but big loss for comedy — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017

It was incredible knowing & laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 20, 2017

So saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry Lewis, a true comic icon. In Boston 1947 I roared at his and Dean's first ever performance — carl reiner (@carlreiner) August 20, 2017

Watching Jerry Lewis onscreen makes me laugh harder than almost anyone. His great contribution to cinema is undeniable. #RIP — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis was a genius comedian, actor, director, inventor, humanitarian and, as a Las Vegan, what I miss most..https://t.co/R0uLkPOwyU — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful...



...haven. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 20, 2017

Always funny. Always helpful. Always honest. I will miss you Jerry Lewis. The world has lost a true innovator & icon. pic.twitter.com/mJzLbh0VFd — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis was a comic and philanthropic icon. I send love to his family today. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 20, 2017

It was one of the great experiences of my career he was tough but one of a kind #JerryLewishttps://t.co/ohGUzlYPYB — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) August 20, 2017