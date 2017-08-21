Jerry Lewis, The Nutty Professor, Remembered On Twitter: 'The World Is Less Funnier Today'

Highlights
- 'That fool was no dummy,' tweeted Jim Carrey
- 'Big loss for comedy,' tweeted Whoopi Goldberg
- 'I will miss you Jerry Lewis,' wrote comedian Dane Cook
That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! pic.twitter.com/3Zdq9xhXlE— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 20, 2017
I realize I may be late with all this but all know is,losing Dick Gregory & Jerry Lewis is a gain 4 heaven, but big loss for comedy— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017
Actor Samuel L Jackson and veteran comedian Carl Reiner also paid their last respects to Jerry Lewis:
It was incredible knowing & laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after!— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 20, 2017
So saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry Lewis, a true comic icon. In Boston 1947 I roared at his and Dean's first ever performance— carl reiner (@carlreiner) August 20, 2017
Actor Neil Patrick Harris shared his condolences saying: "Watching Jerry Lewis onscreen makes me laugh harder than almost anyone. His great contribution to cinema is undeniable" while Jimmy Kimmel said: "Jerry Lewis was a genius comedian."
Watching Jerry Lewis onscreen makes me laugh harder than almost anyone. His great contribution to cinema is undeniable. #RIP— Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) August 20, 2017
Jerry Lewis was a genius comedian, actor, director, inventor, humanitarian and, as a Las Vegan, what I miss most..https://t.co/R0uLkPOwyU— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 20, 2017
American comedians Patton Oswalt and Dane Cook also paid tribute on Twitter. "Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful...haven," posted Mr Oswalt while Mr Cook wrote: "Always funny. Always helpful. Always honest. I will miss you Jerry Lewis. The world has lost a true innovator and icon." "Jerry Lewis was a comic and philanthropic icon. I send love to his family today," wrote celebrity host Ellen DeGeneres.
Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful...— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 20, 2017
...haven.
Always funny. Always helpful. Always honest. I will miss you Jerry Lewis. The world has lost a true innovator & icon. pic.twitter.com/mJzLbh0VFd— Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 20, 2017
Jerry Lewis was a comic and philanthropic icon. I send love to his family today.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 20, 2017
62-year-old actress Sandra Bernhard, who co-starred with Jerry Lewis in 1982's The King Of Comedy, described the late actor as "one of a kind." Actor William Shatner shared prayers for the family members of Jerry Lewis: "Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today."
It was one of the great experiences of my career he was tough but one of a kind #JerryLewishttps://t.co/ohGUzlYPYB— Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) August 20, 2017
On Sunday, Jerry Lewis died in his Las Vegas residence because of "natural causes," news agency Reuters quoted his family as saying. Jerry Lewis, who became a popular name in the comedy genre, kick-started his career in partnership with Dean Martin in the 1950s. Together, the duo ruled the comedy sector and also conquered Hollywood with successful projects in the Fifties. Jerry Lewis, who once reviewed his career as "I've had great success being a total idiot" (as reported by Reuters), is best known for his works in films like The Nutty Professor, The Bellboy, The Stooge, Artists and Models, Don't Give Up The Ship, Cinderfella and The King Of Comedy.