Janmashtami: Shah Rukh Khan Breaks Dahi Handi At Home. We Missed You AbRam

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had a super busy Tuesday between Janmashtami celebration at his Mumbai residence and catching up with actor Dilip Kumar later in the evening . Shah Rukh Khan, 51, celebrated Janmashtami by participating in the Dahi Handi ritual at Mannat on Tuesday with the paparazzi capturing his every move. The actor, who was recently seen in, set-up a Dahi Handi inside the premises of Mannat and invited the shutterbugs to capture the moment when he became Govinda for the festive event. Sadly, we couldn't spot Shah Rukh's younger son AbRam, who would have been the perfect Govinda for the occasion of Janmashtami.Here are pics of Shah Rukh breaking the Dahi Handi at his homeLater in the evening, Shah Rukh Khan visited veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was recently discharged from the hospital after being treated for a kidney related problem. Saira Banu shared pictures of SRK and Dilip Kumar's meeting through her husband's official Twitter handle. Shah Rukh, like Dilip Kumar, has played the role of Devdas, the doomed hero of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name.See pics from their meeting:Shah Rukh Khan's last filmfailed to impress movie-goers and critics. Though Shah Rukh and his co-star Anushka Sharma promoted their film fully, it failed to fetch desirable numbers at the box office.Shah Rukh Khan is now preparing for Aanand L Rai's film, which also stars Anushka Sharma, along with actress Katrina Kaif. In the film, Shah Rukh plays the role of a dwarf.