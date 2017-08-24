Jai Lava Kusa Teaser: Junior NTR As Lava Is Sweet And Subtle Unlike Jai Jai Lava Kusa teaser #2: Junior NTR plays three roles in the film, of which Lava is subtle while Jai is violent

Share EMAIL PRINT Junior NTR in Jai Lava Kusa.( Image courtesy:YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Jai Lava Kusa's second teaser was unveiled today Junior NTR plays triple role in the film Jai Lava Kusa releases on September 21 Jai Lava Kusa, in which he introduced fans to his onscreen character Lava - one of the three characters he's playing in the film (he's also Jai and Kusa). Jai Lava Kusa. Jai made an action-packed by mincing his enemies to pulp while Lava is subtle. The teaser reveals that Lava is a manager of a private bank and his life is like anybody else's. He looks like a workaholic until his life takes a drastic turn. At the end of the teaser, Lava met with an accident - Is this that one moment when his life changes?



Watch the teaser of Jai Lava Kusa here:







Junior NTR plays triple role in Jai Lava Kusa. The actor is working with Hollywood make-up artiste Vance Hartwell (The Lord of The Rings trilogy) for one of the three looks.



We will have to wait to know who Kusa (the third character of the film) is and what role he might play in the film and in the lives of Jai and Lava .



S S Rajamouli that he tweeted: "Too good. This is how you start the publicity of a film. Just wow."

Too Good, @Tarak9999 ... THIS is how you start the publicity of a film...Just WOW... #JaiTeaserhttps://t.co/mUua67w9pY — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 6, 2017



Jai Lava Kusa is directed by K S Ravindra and the music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film also features Raashi Khanna and Niveda Thomas in the lead roles.



Jai Lava Kusa is scheduled to release on September 21.



Junior NTR shared the second teaser of his upcoming film, in which he introduced fans to his onscreen character Lava - one of the three characters he's playing in the film (he's also Jai and Kusa). We have to say that Lava's character is poles apart from Jai, who was seen in the first teaser of. Jai made an action-packed by mincing his enemies to pulp while Lava is subtle. The teaser reveals that Lava is a manager of a private bank and his life is like anybody else's. He looks like a workaholic until his life takes a drastic turn. At the end of the teaser, Lava met with an accident - Is this that one moment when his life changes?Watch the teaser ofhere:Junior NTR plays triple role in. The actor is working with Hollywood make-up artiste Vance Hartwell (trilogy) for one of the three looks.We will have to wait to know who Kusa (the third character of the film) is and what role he might play in the film and in the lives of Jai and Lava . Jai Lava Kusa's first teaser really impressed Baahubali's director, S S Rajamouli that he tweeted: "Too good. This is how you start the publicity of a film. Just wow."is directed by K S Ravindra and the music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film also features Raashi Khanna and Niveda Thomas in the lead roles.Jai Lava Kusa is scheduled to release on September 21.