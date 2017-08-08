Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals Her High School Nickname. ROFL

Jacqueline Fernandez recently posted a picture on Instagram where she revealed a high school secret

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 08, 2017 19:27 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez in Mauritius. (Image courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez)

  1. Jacqueline's nickname in high school was 'hyena'
  2. Jacqueline's Instagram pictures are full of hearty laughs
  3. Jacqueline will feature in A Gentleman with Sidharth Malhotra
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared a secret about herself from her high school days in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The 31-year-old actress, who is also known for being the jovial persona she is, Instagrammed a post which says: "I got the ugliest laugh and I have the nerve to be laughing all the time." This was followed by the secret (read caption) she wanted to share with fans and followers: "My high school nickname was hyena." Dear Jacqueline, please keep laughing. These days Jacqueline is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film A Gentleman, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. On Monday, she promoted the film with Sidharth at a Mumbai cafe and we hope to see more pics of her laughing with all her heart.
 
 

My high school nickname was hyena

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on



Here's a picture of Jacqueline laughing out loud and enjoying her coffee break in between the promotions with 'Sundar and Susheel' Sidharth Malhotra.
 
 

Thanks for the coffee break today @s1dofficial in between promotions!!

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on



Jacqueline, who will also feature in David Dhawan's Judwaa 2, was shooting in Mauritius with her co-stars Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan, posted a picture of herself laughing whole heartedly from Mauritius. The Roy actress seems to be enjoying her pancakes in the picture.
 
 

The aftermath of bikini shoot! Thank you @kamera002 for capturing this moment #judwaa2 #mauritius

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on



Jacqueline Fernandez made her Bollywood debut with 2009's Aladin. She has featured in films like Kick and Race 2 that did well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline is also prepping for Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

A Gentleman is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and it will hit the screens on August 25.

