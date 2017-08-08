Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals Her High School Nickname. ROFL

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared a secret about herself from her high school days in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The 31-year-old actress, who is also known for being the jovial persona she is, Instagrammed a post which says: "I got the ugliest laugh and I have the nerve to be laughing all the time." This was followed by the secret (read caption) she wanted to share with fans and followers: "My high school nickname was hyena." Dear Jacqueline, please keep laughing. These days Jacqueline is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film A Gentleman, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. On Monday, she promoted the film with Sidharth at a Mumbai cafe and we hope to see more pics of her laughing with all her heart.
Highlights
- Jacqueline's nickname in high school was 'hyena'
- Jacqueline's Instagram pictures are full of hearty laughs
- Jacqueline will feature in A Gentleman with Sidharth Malhotra
Here's a picture of Jacqueline laughing out loud and enjoying her coffee break in between the promotions with 'Sundar and Susheel' Sidharth Malhotra.
Jacqueline, who will also feature in David Dhawan's Judwaa 2, was shooting in Mauritius with her co-stars Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan, posted a picture of herself laughing whole heartedly from Mauritius. The Roy actress seems to be enjoying her pancakes in the picture.
Jacqueline Fernandez made her Bollywood debut with 2009's Aladin. She has featured in films like Kick and Race 2 that did well at the box office.
Meanwhile, Jacqueline is also prepping for Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.
A Gentleman is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and it will hit the screens on August 25.