Jacqueline Fernandez Recalls Her Days As A Waitress. Details Here

- Jacqueline recalls her teenage days as a part time waitress
- "Can I take your order please," said Jacqueline in a post
- Jacqueline will feature in A Gentleman co-starring Sidharth Malhotra
The Housefull 3 actress also posted a picture on Instagram where she can be seen writing an order at the cafe's counter. Jacqueline Fernandez is smiling in the picture which indicates that she's happy recalling her old memories, when she used to be a part time waitress. Jacqueline also posted a very adorable picture in which she's covering her face with a tissue and holding a fork in her hand.
Jacqueline Fernandez, who is a fitness freak, expressed her love for healthy food in her recent Instagram posts. She has mentioned hashtags like #healthy, #happy, #fit which indicate that she's happy to consume healthy food.
So it's the end of my 7 day juice cleanse!! I did the master cleanse for 3 days and the fibre cleanse for the remaining 4 days (2 soups included) I obviously had cravings and felt super hungry at times (missed coffee a lot) but realised that we have a lot more will power than we know! It's an amazing way to reconnect with your inner voice! I had so much energy today I've been wanting to do a shoutout to an amazing inspiration of mine @yellabella for her amazing work in yoga anywhere anytime (ignore my goof ups)!! @rawpressery thanks for the juices!
Jacqueline has been cast opposite her Brothers'co-star Sidharth Malhotra in upcoming A Gentleman. After Brothers, Jacqueline and Sidharth rocked the (in) famous Koffee couch, for which they received several compliments.
A Gentleman, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K will hit the screens on August 25. The film is produced by Karan Johar.