Jacqueline Fernandez Recalls Her Days As A Waitress. Details Here

Jacqueline Fernandez shared that she had a part time job as a waitress when she was all of 14

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 01, 2017 13:00 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez in Mumbai (Image courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Jacqueline recalls her teenage days as a part time waitress
  2. "Can I take your order please," said Jacqueline in a post
  3. Jacqueline will feature in A Gentleman co-starring Sidharth Malhotra
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently prepping for her upcoming release A Gentleman with co-star Sidharth Malhotra, recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she can be seen standing at the counter of a fitness cafe. Sharing her picture, Jacqueline disclosed a secret about herself that would definitely leave her fans surprised. The Roy actress revealed that she worked as a waitress when she was a teenager. Jacqueline Fernandez recalled the old memories and wrote that she had a part time job as a waitress when she was all of 14. Jacqueline, who is not from a film background, featured in films like Kick and Race 2, which did well at the box office.

The Housefull 3 actress also posted a picture on Instagram where she can be seen writing an order at the cafe's counter. Jacqueline Fernandez is smiling in the picture which indicates that she's happy recalling her old memories, when she used to be a part time waitress. Jacqueline also posted a very adorable picture in which she's covering her face with a tissue and holding a fork in her hand.

Check out Jacqueline's pictures here:
 


Jacqueline Fernandez, who is a fitness freak, expressed her love for healthy food in her recent Instagram posts. She has mentioned hashtags like #healthy, #happy, #fit which indicate that she's happy to consume healthy food.
 


Jacqueline has been cast opposite her Brothers'co-star Sidharth Malhotra in upcoming A Gentleman. After Brothers, Jacqueline and Sidharth rocked the (in) famous Koffee couch, for which they received several compliments.

A Gentleman, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K will hit the screens on August 25. The film is produced by Karan Johar.

Trending

Jacqueline Fernandezsidharth malholtra

