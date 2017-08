Jacqueline Fernandez Recalls Her Days As A Waitress. Details Here

Highlights Jacqueline recalls her teenage days as a part time waitress "Can I take your order please," said Jacqueline in a post Jacqueline will feature in A Gentleman co-starring Sidharth Malhotra

I had a part time job as a waitress when I was 14.. This sure brought back memories!! Can I take your order pls!! @ithinkfitnesscafe rocks!!!! #healthy #happy #fit A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jul 31, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently prepping for her upcoming release A Gentleman with co-star Sidharth Malhotra, recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she can be seen standing at the counter of a fitness cafe. Sharing her picture, Jacqueline disclosed a secret about herself that would definitely leave her fans surprised. Theactress revealed that she worked as a waitress when she was a teenager. Jacqueline Fernandez recalled the old memories and wrote that she had a part time job as a waitress when she was all of 14. Jacqueline, who is not from a film background, featured in films likeand, which did well at the box office.Theactress also posted a picture on Instagram where she can be seen writing an order at the cafe's counter. Jacqueline Fernandez is smiling in the picture which indicates that she's happy recalling her old memories, when she used to be a part time waitress. Jacqueline also posted a very adorable picture in which she's covering her face with a tissue and holding a fork in her hand.Check out Jacqueline's pictures here:Jacqueline Fernandez, who is a fitness freak, expressed her love for healthy food in her recent Instagram posts. She has mentioned hashtags like #healthy, #happy, #fit which indicate that she's happy to consume healthy food.Jacqueline has been cast opposite her co-star Sidharth Malhotra in upcoming A Gentleman . After, Jacqueline and Sidharth rocked the (in) famouscouch, for which they received several compliments. A Gentleman, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K will hit the screens on August 25. The film is produced by Karan Johar.