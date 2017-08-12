Jacqueline Fernandez Is Homebound After Birthday Vacation

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on August 11, thanked all her fans and followers on social media for their best wishes. Jacqueline took a break from the promotions of her upcoming film A Gentleman, to celebrate her birthday with her friend in Tokyo, Japan. The Housefull actress shared a series of photographs on Instagram with a caption that read,"#tokyo 1. Shinjuku Golden Gai 2. Shubuya 3. Lost in translation 4. Womb (do not try the free drinks) 5. @aman_tokyo love you @pali.india and thank you everyone for the birthday wishes, wouldn't have been complete without your love #homebound." Jacqueline Fernandez also shared several short stories keeping all her fans and followers updated.
Highlights
- "Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes," wrote Jacqueline
- "Wouldn't have been complete without your love," wrote Jacqueline
- Jacqueline is currently awaiting the release of A Gentleman
See the post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez here:
On her birthday, Jacqueline shared a picture of herself in which she is seen reading a newspaper with a million dollar smile. She captioned the image as, "Waking up in #tokyo like 'what? its my birthday?!!"
In another picture, Jacqueline is seen walking on the streets of Tokyo. She asked her fans to spot her in the crowd.
See the other posts shared by Jacqueline Fernandez here:
Jacqueline Fernandez made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Aladin, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ritesh Deshmukh and Sanjay Dutt, in 2009. She later featured in films like Murder 2, Housefull series, Race 2, Dishoom and Kick.
Jacqueline Fernandez last featured in 2016 movie A Flying Jatt opposite Tiger Shroff.
Jacqueline Fernandez's A Gentleman, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, is all set to release in theatres August 25. Her other upcoming projects are - Judwaa 2 and Drive.