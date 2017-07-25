Jab Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Met Sridevi On Holiday In Los Angeles. See Pic

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was in Los Angeles with wife Gauri and children for a holiday, seemed to have met actress Sridevi and her husband Boney Kapoor in the city. A picture shared by the actor's fan club has surfaced on the Internet, where SRK, Gauri and Sridevi, Boney Kapoor can be seen posing together. After wrapping a part of his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal's promotion schedule, SRK, 51, went to Los Angeles for a brief family trip while Sridevi and Mr Kapoor are reportedly in LA for their annual holiday with daughters Jhanvi and Khushi. Sridevi and Shah Rukh Khan co-starred with each other in Army, which released in 1996.
Highlights
- SRK is on his way to India for while his family is still in LA
- Sridevi is in LA with daughters Jhanvi and Khushi
- SRK's Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on August 4
Here's the picture.
SRK is on his way to India while his family is still in Los Angeles. The actor updated his itinerary on Twitter, with a picture of himself. "LA done. Will miss babies. Hav 2 come back 2 bring the Love song of #JHMS to u all. Playing in my cans now...'Hawayein,'" he captioned his post.
LA done.Will miss babies.Hav 2 come back 2 bring the Love song of #JHMS to u all. Playing in my cans now...'Hawayein' pic.twitter.com/K4oOTALhPg— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 25, 2017
During his LA trip, SRK also revealed that Diplo, Grammy-award winning DJ, will be composing Jab Harry Met Sejal's new song Phurrr.
Walked into the video @diplo is making for Phurrr! Got a starring role in it & his Decent jacket. Wes u r dope! Thx pic.twitter.com/1DLxfcAP3n— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2017
SRK also took Aryan, Suhana and AbRam to the famous Universal Studios and shared this secret.
Took the kids 2 @Unistudios , this time AbRam's turn. Thx for the hospitality & as always I am a wimp on the rides! pic.twitter.com/33N9oOQ283— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2017
Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, also stars Anushka Sharma. The film hits the screens on August 4.
Meanwhile, Sridevi, 53, was last seen in MOM, produced by Boney Kapoor. Her elder daughter Jhanvi, 19, an aspiring actress, is prepping for her Bollywood debut. MOM was Sridevi's 300th film and released on July 7. She co-starred with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in MOM.