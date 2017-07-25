Jab Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Met Sridevi On Holiday In Los Angeles. See Pic

Highlights SRK is on his way to India for while his family is still in LA Sridevi is in LA with daughters Jhanvi and Khushi SRK's Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on August 4

A post shared by SRK The King of Kings (@shahrukhsdimples) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

LA done.Will miss babies.Hav 2 come back 2 bring the Love song of #JHMS to u all. Playing in my cans now...'Hawayein' pic.twitter.com/K4oOTALhPg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 25, 2017

Walked into the video @diplo is making for Phurrr! Got a starring role in it & his Decent jacket. Wes u r dope! Thx pic.twitter.com/1DLxfcAP3n — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2017

Took the kids 2 @Unistudios , this time AbRam's turn. Thx for the hospitality & as always I am a wimp on the rides! pic.twitter.com/33N9oOQ283 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2017