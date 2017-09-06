Jab Prince Harry Met Meghan Markle: 'Happy And In Love' "We're two people who are really happy and in love," said Meghan Markle

The Remember Me actress spoke about her relationship with the 32-year-old royal Prince in the October issue of Vanity Fair, her first time doing so since Prince Harry confirmed their relationship in a rare statement in November.



Meghan said, "We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship." She added, "I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple," reports



Meghan also talked about the challenges the couple has to face. She said, "It has its challenges, and it comes in waves - some days it can feel more challenging than others, but I still have this support system all around me and ,of course, my boyfriend's support."



The couple shuttle between London and US to catch up with each other and the actress also makes trips to the Buckingham Palace. Meghan Markle was the



Meghan Markle features as Rachel Zane in the drama series Suits and is also known for her work as FBI special agent Amy Jessup in the sci-fi thriller Fringe. She has also starred in films like A Lot Like Love and Horrible Bosses.



