Jab Harry Met Sejal's Song Hawayein: Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma Take You On A Journey Of Love Hawayein is the fifth song from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's much-awaited film Jab Harry Met Sejal

90 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jab Harry Met Sejal: A still from the song Hawayein New Delhi: Highlights The song has been sung by Arijit Singh The lyrics of the song have been written by Irshad Kamil The music of the song has been composed by Pritam Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, was unveiled by the makers of the film today. The song, titled Hawayein, shows how Harry (SRK) and Sejal (Anushka) fall in love with each other. The three-minute song is sure to soothe your heart. Hawayein has been sung by Arijit Singh. The beautiful lyrics of the song have been written by Irshad Kamil and the music has been composed by Pritam. Jab Harry Met Sejal is a film about a tourist guide Harinder Singh Nehra and his love story. The film has been directed by Imtiaz Ali.



Watch Jab Harry Met Sejal's song Hawayein here:





The trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal was unveiled by the makers of the film on July 21. The three-minute trailer of the movie guides us through the love story of tour guide Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry (SRK) and Gujarati tourist Sejal (Anushka).



Watch the





Jab Harry Met Sejal has been extensively shot in Budapest, Amsterdam, Prague and Punjab.



Jab Harry Met Sejal marks Anushka Sharma's third collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. They have previously worked together in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan(2012).



Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will reportedly be seen together once again in Aanand L Rai's next venture.



, reports news agency IANS. "The first film he (Imtiaz Ali) offered to me, I instantly said yes to it, which is Jab Harry Met Sejal. In fact, I have been wanting to work with Imtiaz for the longest time," Anushka said in a statement, reports IANS.



Jab Harry Met Sejal is scheduled to release in theatres on August 4.



(With IANS inputs)



