Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma's Film Cleared Without Audio Cuts Jab Harry Met Sejal director said: "We are happy with the U/A certificate and no, there was no deletion of any words from the CBFC"

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Jab Harry Met Sejal New Delhi: Highlights Censor Board had objected to the use of the word 'intercourse' 'There were some visual changes, but no audio cuts,' said Imtiaz Ali Jab Harry Met Sejal will release on August 4 Jab Harry Met Sejal has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification with 'U/A' certificate and without audio cuts, director Imtiaz Ali told news agency IANS during the film's trailer launch event. "We are happy with the U/A certificate and no, there was no deletion of any words from the CBFC. There were some visual changes, but there were no audio cuts. And we are happy with it," said Imtiaz Ali. After the film second mini trailer released on YouTube, Censor Board chief



Speaking to







"You take voting from the public and I will clear the word (intercourse) on the promo and the film also. I want 1 lakh votes and I want to see that India has changed and Indian families want their 12-year-old kids to understand the meaning of this word (intercourse)," he was quoted as saying. Twitter rose to the occasion quite spectacularly and



Jab Harry Met Sejal will hit the screens on August 4.



(With IANS inputs)



Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma'shas been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification with 'U/A' certificate and without audio cuts, director Imtiaz Ali told news agency IANS during the film's trailer launch event. "We are happy with the U/A certificate and no, there was no deletion of any words from the CBFC. There were some visual changes, but there were no audio cuts. And we are happy with it," said Imtiaz Ali. After the film second mini trailer released on YouTube, Censor Board chief Pahlaj Nahilani had objected to the use of the word 'intercourse' in the film. Going by what Imitiaz Ali has said it seems the filmmakers have successfully retained the disputed dialogue.Speaking to The Quint , Mr Nahilani had said: "We've granted a 'UA' to the trailer on condition of deletion of the dialogue about the intercourse." Later in an interview to a new channel, he challenged them to garner 1 lakh votes in favour of the use of the word in the movie, reported IANS."You take voting from the public and I will clear the word (intercourse) on the promo and the film also. I want 1 lakh votes and I want to see that India has changed and Indian families want their 12-year-old kids to understand the meaning of this word (intercourse)," he was quoted as saying. Twitter rose to the occasion quite spectacularly and 'Sanskari Nihalani' trended for a day.will hit the screens on August 4.(With IANS inputs)