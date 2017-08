Jab Harry Met Sejal: Phurrr Flies In Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma's Fun New Song

Highlights Phurrr will make you dance like no one's watching to its beats DJ Diplo has collaborated with Pritam for Phurrr Anushka and SRK jam with street dancers in Phurrr

Herry! Yeh toh buss teaser hai... Kal @diplo aur @ipritamofficial se poochkar, Dilli mein poora bataaungi! #Phurrr @iamsrk @redchilliesent A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 1, 2017 at 3:21am PDT

When the most beautiful people 'Jab Imi met Anu' in my hometown and so Delhi like chilled. A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

Have you heard Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's movienew song? It's probably the best song you'll hear today. The song is full of amusement and enjoyment with Harry (Shah Rukh Khan) and Sejal (Anushka Sharma) jamming happily with the street dancers of the city. The song will surely make you dance like no one's watching. The songis based on Sejal's character who is full of life in the film's trailer.gives a glimpse of cities like Spain and Prague, in which it has been shot widely. American DJ Diplo, who has collaborated with composer Pritam Chakraborty has also featured in the song. Watchnew song Phurrr here:Earlier, actress Anushka Sharma had also shared a black and white teaser of Phurrr on Instagram, which features her voice as a GujaratiSejal, narrating the monologue of her story.Apart from, other trending songs from the film are Butterfly, Hawayein and. Director Imtiaz Ali along with actors Anushka Sharma and SRK are seen promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal in full excitement. Recently, a picture of Imtiaz Ali with co-star Anushka was shared by Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram. The two were seen chilling apart from promoting their new songin Shah Rukh's hometown, Delhi.hits the screens on August 4 (tomorrow). Let's find out if Harry finds Sejal's ring.