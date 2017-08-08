Jab Harry Met Sejal Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is Past 50 Crore Mark

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal managed to collect Rs 7.15 crore at the box office on day 5

Updated: August 08, 2017 12:50 IST
New Delhi: 

Highlights

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal has failed to impress the film critics and the audience. Despite Raksha Bandhan holiday, the film managed to collect Rs 7.15 crore at the box office, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Jab Harry Met Sejal, which released in theatres on Friday, made Rs 15.25 crore on its opening day and collected a total of Rs 30.5 crore over the weekend (Saturday - 15 crore and Sunday - 15.50 crore). The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, narrates the story of a tour guide Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry (SRK) and lawyer Sejal (Anushka Sharma).

See Mr Adarsh's tweet here:
 

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal stands in the fourth position among the top five openers of 2017, reported Taran Adarsh.
 

Jab Harry Met Sejal marks Shah Rukh Khan's third collaboration with Anushka Sharma after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2002). The film has been extensively shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Vienna, Lisbon, Budapest and Punjab.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote that 'Jab Harry Met Sejal is cinema's equivalent of a shiny bauble that glitters wholly in vain.' "Sum total: a wayward, winding journey without maps that weaves concentric circles around sweet nothings and empty prittle-prattle. That, in a nutshell, is Imtiaz Ali's perambulatory rom-com Jab Harry Met Sejal. It leaves you wishing they hadn't met," he wrote.

Jab Harry Met Sejal clashed at the box office with Gurgaon, starring Ragini Khanna, Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Oberoi, Shalini Vatsa and Aamir Bashir.
 

